Music

The Best R&B Merch & Vinyl Available on Complex

New albums and anniversary vinyl are on Complex right now, so it's a good time to build out the R&B section of your shelf.

A collage of album covers featuring Erykah Badu's "Mama's Gun" and Jhené Aiko with teardrop makeup, among others.
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R&B on vinyl covers a lot of ground right now, spanning brand new full-lengths and anniversary reissues of albums that have been in rotation for decades. Jhené Aiko's Westside Whimsy and Brent Faiyaz's Icon sit alongside Erykah Badu's Mama's Gun, back for its 25th anniversary, and Tinashe's Quantum Baby, out as a limited edition pressing. All of them are available on Complex.

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Jhené Aiko Westside Whimsy Standard 2LP

Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop R&BJhené Aiko Westside Whimsy Standard 2LP on Complex

The 12-inch gatefold jacket is the first thing in hand, opening to an LP insert and a pair of records. It carries Westside Whimsy, Jhené Aiko's fourth studio album, across four sides of a double-LP pressing on standard black vinyl. This is the base configuration of the release, issued through the Jhené Aiko Official Store.

Erykah Badu Mama's Gun (25th Anniversary Gold Black Ice 2LP)

Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop R&BErykah Badu Mama's Gun (25th Anniversary Gold Black Ice 2LP) on Complex

Gold marble is the pressing here, wrapped in alternate artwork that did not appear on the original release. uDiscover Music issued the set for the 25th anniversary of Erykah Badu's neo-soul album Mama's Gun, whose 14 tracks include "Didn't Cha Know," "My Life," "Bag Lady," and "Orange Moon." An exclusive lithograph sits inside the gatefold jacket.

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Tinashe Quantum Baby (LP, Blue & Orange Swirl Colored Vinyl)

Price: $15 and up
How To Buy: Shop R&BTinashe Quantum Baby (LP, Blue & Orange Swirl Colored Vinyl) on Complex

Quantum Baby landed in 2024 as the second installment of Tinashe's BB/ANG3L trilogy, and this limited edition LP puts it on blue and orange swirl vinyl. The album holds "Nasty," the smash hit that pushed her back into wide rotation. Buyers picking a format here have three: the swirl LP, a black vinyl LP, and a CD.

Brent Faiyaz Icon (Clear Vinyl LP)

Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop R&BBrent Faiyaz Icon (Clear Vinyl LP) on Complex

Clear 180-gram vinyl carries Icon, Brent Faiyaz's 2026 album, across ten tracks split over two sides that run from "white noise." to "vanilla sky." Raphael Saadiq executive produced the record, with additional production from Benny Blanco, Chad Hugo, and Tommy Richman. The sequence is structured around the rhythm of the four seasons, and iso|supremacy issued the pressing.

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Leon Thomas MUTT Deluxe: HEEL Standard Translucent Ruby Vinyl

Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop R&BLeon Thomas MUTT Deluxe: HEEL Standard Translucent Ruby Vinyl on Complex

Translucent ruby vinyl is the draw here, a special edition pressing of HEEL, the deluxe expansion of Leon Thomas's 2024 album MUTT. The expanded edition brings in a lineup of guest collaborators, and its title points to the discipline and command behind the word itself, which Thomas turns toward sharpening his genre-blending. The Leon Thomas Official Store handles this pressing.

Giveon Beloved: Act II (2-LP Vinyl)

Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop R&BGiveon Beloved: Act II (2-LP Vinyl) on Complex

An artwork etching occupies Side D, the closing surface of this four-sided set. Beloved: Act II, Giveon's 2026 album, fills the sides ahead of it, and the etched panel adds a design element beyond the jacket art. PopMarket issued the pressing, which reached Complex in July 2026.

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