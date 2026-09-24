The Best R&B Merch & Vinyl Available on Complex

R&B on vinyl covers a lot of ground right now, spanning brand new full-lengths and anniversary reissues of albums that have been in rotation for decades. Jhené Aiko's Westside Whimsy and Brent Faiyaz's Icon sit alongside Erykah Badu's Mama's Gun, back for its 25th anniversary, and Tinashe's Quantum Baby, out as a limited edition pressing. All of them are available on Complex.

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