Kobe Bryant's Game-Worn No. 8 Lakers Jersey With NBA Finals Patch Hits Auction

Kobe Bryant fans will have a chance to own a piece of undeniable history thanks to an auction from The Realest featuring the only No. 8 jersey boasting an NBA Finals patch to ever hit the market.
The game-worn jersey’s last documented appearance on the court was on May 31, 2004, a date fans will remember as the day the Lakers clinched the Western Conference title with a Minnesota Timberwolves win, thus moving on to the NBA Finals.
All told, per The Realest, this particular jersey was worn by Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020 at the age of 41, in 17 different games.
“Kobe Bryant is one of the most iconic athletes of all time, and the opportunity to own a documented game worn No. 8 jersey from his career is exceptionally rare, with only three having previously sold publicly at this level of provenance,” Scott Keeney, founder and CEO of The Realest, said in a statement shared with Complex. “What makes this jersey even more remarkable is the winning history it carries during the birth of the Mamba era.”
The piece was previously auctioned by the Lakers on Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Night back in 2017, with this auction marking its first return to market in the nearly 10 years since then. It has been verified for authenticity under The Realest’s Certified program, which involves a physical inspection and independent photo matching.
“The combination of its rarity, provenance, and significance to Kobe’s No. 8 era makes this an extraordinary piece of basketball history, and we’re excited to now offer fans and collectors the opportunity to own it,” Keeney added.
Get a closer look at the jersey below. Bidding is taking place here through Nov. 8.