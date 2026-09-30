Kobe Bryant's Game-Worn No. 8 Lakers Jersey With NBA Finals Patch Hits Auction

Kobe Bryant fans will have a chance to own a piece of undeniable history thanks to an auction from The Realest featuring the only No. 8 jersey boasting an NBA Finals patch to ever hit the market.

The game-worn jersey’s last documented appearance on the court was on May 31, 2004, a date fans will remember as the day the Lakers clinched the Western Conference title with a Minnesota Timberwolves win, thus moving on to the NBA Finals.

All told, per The Realest, this particular jersey was worn by Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020 at the age of 41, in 17 different games.