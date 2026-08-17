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Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey Heads to Auction With $15 Million Estimate

Joopiter is auctioning Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 jersey, with bidding opening September 15.

Joopiter
Joopiter

A legendary piece of "The Last Dance" is headed to auction. JOOPITER has announced the sale of Michael Jordan's landmark 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 jersey, which carries a pre-sale estimate of up to $15 million, according to the company.

During the 1998 Finals, the last championship of Jordan’s career, the since-retired Chicago Bulls player Jordan scored 24 points on June 7, 1998 against the Utah Jazz.

“Driven to Greatness is about the spirit of someone who changed the way the world saw what was possible in basketball and in sports in general. The Last Dance is a piece of history you can hold and is a reminder that the extraordinary can transcend the ordinary,” stated JOOPITER founder Pharrell Williams.

The "Driven to Greatness" auction opens at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 15, with global bidding running through September 29. JOOPTER preview events are scheduled September 15-20 at 16 Morton Street in New York, followed by a Los Angeles stop at Canon Collectibles from September 21-26.

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