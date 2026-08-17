Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Jersey Heads to Auction With $15 Million Estimate

A legendary piece of "The Last Dance" is headed to auction. JOOPITER has announced the sale of Michael Jordan's landmark 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 jersey, which carries a pre-sale estimate of up to $15 million, according to the company.

During the 1998 Finals, the last championship of Jordan’s career, the since-retired Chicago Bulls player Jordan scored 24 points on June 7, 1998 against the Utah Jazz.