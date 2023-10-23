Jay-Z on Whether You Should Choose $500,000 or Dinner With Him

Jay-Z says those who would choose dinner with him over $500,000 should instead look to his decades-strong catalog for wisdom.

In a conversation with Gayle King, Jay was asked about the widely memed proposal, which just last week enjoyed another wave of virality thanks to a decidedly direct fan.

"You gotta take the money," Jay advised. When King pointed out that many on social media have repeatedly attempted to argue that a hypothetical dinner could prove more valuable in the long run, Jay disagreed.

"Because you got all that in the music for $10.99," he said. "That's a bad deal. I wouldn't tell you to cut a bad deal. Take $500,000, go buy some albums, and listen to the albums. It's all there if you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words."

Elaborating further, Jay highlighted how his lyrics over the years have seen him taking a forward-looking perspective that's often proven prescient.

"It's all there," he said. "Everything that I said was gonna happen happened. Everything that I said i wanted to do, I've done. There's the blueprint. The blueprint literally to me and my life and my journey is there already."

As mentioned above, a fan utilized a Jay sighting this month to tell the Roc-A-Fella co-founder they would skip the dinner and take the check. In other words, it's a great time to fall on the "take the money" side of the endlessly debated meme, complete with a Jay endorsement.

