DDG’s Alleged Advice From Jay-Z Adds New Layer to Dinner or $500,000 Meme

“I only talked to him a few times,” DDG said. “It ain’t like I text him and call him and shit like that. But we had conversations. When I do see him, I try to ask him for, like, a little bit of game, a little bit of advice.”

From there, DDG pointed to a specific incident in which he approached Jay with an advice request.

"He gave me advice before," he said. "I asked him at the birthday party, actually. I was like, 'What advice could you give me as an artist?' And he was like, he gave me an analogy. He was like, 'If people go to a Chinese restaurant, they expecting Chinese food, so give the people what they came for.'"

DDG also reflected on a lack of mentors in his life, noting that he's "very self-sufficient" but still feels like he needs one.

See more above.

This is the second HOV-related revelation in as many weeks. As previously reported, Maestro star and director Bradley Cooper recently mentioned Jay's apparent fondness for Judge Judy in a SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview.

Notably, DDG's comments also humorously call to mind the sustaining dinner or $500,000 meme that Jay himself has spoken out about in the past.

"You gotta take the money," Jay told Gayle King last year, adding that he's tucked in a variety of advice throughout his extensive musical catalog.