DDG’s Alleged Advice From Jay-Z Adds New Layer to Dinner or $500,000 Meme

DDG says he once received some food-focused advice from Jay-Z centered on the idea of a customer’s expectations at a Chinese restaurant.
The alleged advice was revealed in the Maybe It’s Me artist’s recent interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, with the show’s host asking around 41 minutes in whether he agrees that Beyoncé is “one of the nicest people you’ve ever met.” DDG agreed, with the conversation then rolling into a mention of Jay. Specifically, Lee asked if the Roc Nation founder talks to him, and if so, what they talk about.
“I only talked to him a few times,” DDG said. “It ain’t like I text him and call him and shit like that. But we had conversations. When I do see him, I try to ask him for, like, a little bit of game, a little bit of advice.”
From there, DDG pointed to a specific incident in which he approached Jay with an advice request.
"He gave me advice before," he said. "I asked him at the birthday party, actually. I was like, 'What advice could you give me as an artist?' And he was like, he gave me an analogy. He was like, 'If people go to a Chinese restaurant, they expecting Chinese food, so give the people what they came for.'"
DDG also reflected on a lack of mentors in his life, noting that he's "very self-sufficient" but still feels like he needs one.
This is the second HOV-related revelation in as many weeks. As previously reported, Maestro star and director Bradley Cooper recently mentioned Jay's apparent fondness for Judge Judy in a SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview.
Notably, DDG's comments also humorously call to mind the sustaining dinner or $500,000 meme that Jay himself has spoken out about in the past.
"You gotta take the money," Jay told Gayle King last year, adding that he's tucked in a variety of advice throughout his extensive musical catalog.