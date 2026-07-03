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'KPop Demon Hunters' Funko Pops: How to Buy
Seal the Honmoon with these official Funko Pop! figures of your favorite characters from the smash-hit film.
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Funko to Send $30 Million Worth of Vinyl Figures to Landfill
Funko is sending $30 million worth of its Pop! vinyl figures to a landfill in an effort to reduce the company’s overabundance in unsold inventory.
Pop Life: Funko CEO Brian Mariotti Talks Grogu's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut
Funko CEO Brian Mariotti speaks on the creation of the Star Wars-themed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, unboxing Pop figures, and his own collection.
Exclusive: Here's Your First Look at Machine Gun Kelly's Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
Machine Gun Kelly's Funko Pop! vinyl figure is up for pre-order today. Here's an exclusive look at how the Tickets To My Downfall rocker's vinyl figure looks.
Exclusive: Heres Your First Look at Magic Johnson 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Pop! Figure in Navy
Magic Johnson 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Pop! Figure Navy Uniform Magic Johnson 1992 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Pop! Figure Navy Uniform Magic Johnso
J Balvin, Psychworld, Rello, and Funko Return to ComplexCon
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach, California next month for two days of special exclusives and more. ASAP Rocky will also be on hand for a headlining set.
Exclusive: Funko Announce Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Pop! Figures
Funko has released new Pop! figures highlighting Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's time on the historic 1996 U.S. Men's Olympics basketball team.
The Best 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Merch to Buy Right Now
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is finally hitting theaters. From Space Jam Nike sneakers to Bugs Bunny Funko Pops, here are the best merch items to buy
Check Out DJ Khaled's Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
On Day 2 of Funko's 2021 Pop!-A-Palooza, DJ Khaled's first Funko Pop! vinyl figure—complete in Jordan 3s—was announced. Take a look at Khaled's Pop! figure.
Panini America and Funko Announce Funko Pop! Trading Card Collectible
Funko has linked with Panini America to introduce the Funko Pop! Trading Card collectible series, featuring six athletes each from the NBA and NFL.
Exclusive: Funko to Debut New 'Gold' Premium Figure Line Later This Year
Funko, the folks behind those lovable Pop! vinyl figures have a brand new premium line of figures coming out later this year. We introduce to you Funko Gold!