Best Look Yet at the 'Reverse Grinch' Nike Kobe 6

Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz report that the “Reverse Grinch” Kobe 6 is on deck for Holiday 2023. The model officially returned in the “Mambacita Sweet 16” colorway last May following the renewal of the partnership between Kobe Bryant’s estate and Nike. Since then, Nike has paced itself with Kobe Protro releases and appears to have the “Reverse Grinch” pair lined up for the all-important holiday shopping season.

A specific release date hasn’t been confirmed at this time, but we’ll follow-up with new details as they become available.

UPDATE (07/12): We're still months away from the much-anticipated drop of the "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6 Protro and now, we have a detailed look at the upcoming release courtesy of @Prvt.selection on Instagram. According to @zSneakerheadz and @kicksfinder, the holiday-themed colorway will arrive on Dec. 16 for $180, although it's possible this date could change between now and then.

UPDATE (11/22): Thanks to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, we now have an official look at the much-anticipated "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Earlier this week, Nike hinted on SNKRS that the shock drop for the sneaker could be happening before the official Dec. 16 launch, but specific details have yet to be announced.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch"

Release Date: 12/16/23

Color: Bright Crimson/Black-Electric Green

Style #: FV4921-600

Price: $180