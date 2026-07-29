Dave Portnoy Rips LeBron James Over Reported NYC Commute to Philly: ‘A Spit in the Face’

Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley both questioned the move from different angles, with Magic worrying about defense and chemistry on such a ball-dominant roster and Barkley saying LeBron is “stacking” his team yet again.

Dave Portnoy blasted reports that LeBron may live in New York while playing in Philly, calling it “the biggest spit in the face to any city I’ve ever seen” and accusing him of disrespecting Sixers fans by not living there.

LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million veteran-minimum deal he’s calling his “last decision,” joining a loaded core with Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie VJ Edgecombe in a bid for another title.

LeBron James hasn't suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers yet, but he's already facing backlash off the court. After ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the NBA icon could live part-time in New York while playing in Philadelphia next season, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy torched the idea, accusing James of disrespecting the city he just chose for what is expected to be the final chapter of his career. Portnoy didn't hold back in the latest episode of Stock Up, Stock Down, arguing that commuting from Manhattan sends the wrong message to Sixers fans. He questioned how James could publicly embrace Philadelphia while reportedly choosing not to live there.

"This guy is so disgusted by the city of Philadelphia that he is commuting in from Manhattan? Are you serious?" Portnoy said. "This guy hates you so much, Philadelphia, (THAT) he comes in and says, 'Hey, Governor Shapiro, name a day after me, the LeBron James day in the state of Pennsylvania.' BTW, he loves your city so much, Philadelphia, that he won't even live in the city? … This is the biggest spit in the face to any city I've ever seen." Portnoy went on to say he actually prefers Philadelphia over Manhattan and described himself as "outraged" by the reported living arrangement. James has not publicly responded to the report or confirmed where he plans to live during the season. The comments come just days after James shook up the NBA by signing a two-year, $8 million veteran-minimum deal with the 76ers. The contract includes a player option for the second season and a 15% trade kicker, marking what the 41-year-old has called his "last decision" before retirement. James reportedly chose Philadelphia over other contenders because he believed it offered his best path to another championship—not because of location or money.

The Sixers gave him plenty of reasons to believe that. After swinging a blockbuster trade for Jaylen Brown, Philadelphia now boasts a loaded core featuring Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James, and rookie VJ Edgecombe. The team also cleared cap space by waiving Dalen Terry, with veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expected to join the roster. The offseason has instantly turned the Sixers into one of the NBA's most closely watched teams. Not everyone is convinced the collection of stars will translate into a title. Lakers legend Magic Johnson recently praised Philadelphia's aggressive offseason but questioned whether so many high-level players can coexist. "LeBron makes the Sixers one of the best teams in the NBA and the biggest threat to the World Champion Knicks in the Eastern Conference," Johnson wrote on X. But he also cautioned that "all four are used to having the ball in their hands," before adding, "I have two big questions for Philly: one is on the defensive end, and two is their team chemistry. If they answer those two... watch out!"