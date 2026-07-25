Yung Miami Reacts to LeBron James Picking 76ers Over Heat, Mixes Up NBA and NFL

Key Takeaways
- Yung Miami reacted on a livestream to LeBron James choosing the Philadelphia 76ers over a return to the Miami Heat, accidentally mixing up the Philly NBA team with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.
- Her disappointment echoed wider shock around LeBron's announcement that he'd signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Sixers, which he framed as his "last decision" after initially thinking he was done playing.
- The move was a particular gut punch for Miami fans after the Heat briefly and mistakenly posted a "LeBron James Introductory" YouTube livestream, only for him to instead join a stacked Sixers core of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe.
Yung Miami has expressed her disappointment at LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, while mixing up the NBA and NFL in the process.
During a livestream in which she was asked about the move, the City Girls rapper revealed that she wished LeBron had returned to the Miami Heat instead.
"I thought you was coming to Miami. But 49ers is what it is, 49ers is what it is, hey," she said, mixing up the Sixers basketball team with the San Francisco 49ers football team.
Regardless of what team Yung Miami referenced, she isn't the only person shocked at LeBron James' decision. On Friday (July 24), he revealed he had signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers.
In an announcement on X, LeBron called the move his "last decision," before adding: "I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give."
The decision stung the Miami Heat especially hard after the team accidentally posted a "LeBron James Introductory" YouTube livestream before his decision dropped, sending fans into a frenzy, only to be burned a second time.
LeBron James joins a Sixers team that includes Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe.