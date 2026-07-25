Yung Miami Reacts to LeBron James Picking 76ers Over Heat, Mixes Up NBA and NFL

Yung Miami has expressed her disappointment at LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, while mixing up the NBA and NFL in the process.

During a livestream in which she was asked about the move, the City Girls rapper revealed that she wished LeBron had returned to the Miami Heat instead.

"I thought you was coming to Miami. But 49ers is what it is, 49ers is what it is, hey," she said, mixing up the Sixers basketball team with the San Francisco 49ers football team.