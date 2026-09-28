LeBron James Has High Expectations for 76ers: 'Didn't Leave My Family to Lose in the Second Round'

LeBron James made his expectations clear at his first media day as a Philadelphia 76er, saying the team's star-studded roster can't settle for simply looking good on paper.

"In order for us to be great, we have to do things that are just not comfortable. We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. That is the best way to expedite being great. You have to fall in love with doing things that's uncomfortable," James said. "And if we can do that, then we can be a great team."

He then made his goal even clearer: "If we don't do that, then we'll be like, ‘Oh, man, it was a great team on paper, and we had a lot of great talent, and we lost in the second round.’ I don't want to do that. I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round. I know that for sure, so work needs to be done, and I'm ready to put the work in."