Jerry Rice Threatens Reporters Who Asked Him Questions About the Kansas City Chiefs: 'I Will F*ck You Up'

The reporters appeared stunned as Rice walked away, with one admitting the altercation was one of the "craziest" things that had ever happened to him. According to TMZ, Rice stated the reporters were trying to get a reaction out of him, knowing he's a Niners legend, by smirking at him while asking the question.

"I'm going to defend the San Francisco 49ers," Rice told TMZ. "This is my history."

After Rice made his statement, the reporters released one of their own, explaining that they were not trying to rile up the three-time Super Bowl-winning champion.

"We meant absolutely no disrespect to Jerry or the 49ers when asking this question as we have a profound respect for the great players that have played this game, especially (in our opinion) the greatest receiver of all time," the reporters wrote. "The confrontation that followed was very unfortunate but we were not trying to elicit a negative reaction and there were no 'smirks' as Mr. Rice suggested."

They added, "We simply wanted the input of the greatest receiver in league's history about the Chiefs receiving corps and if it had improved enough to continue winning at a high level after an historically rough season for the group."