Jerry Rice Threatens Reporters Who Asked Him Questions About the Kansas City Chiefs: 'I Will F*ck You Up'

Jerry Rice was not happy with a pair of reporters who asked him a Super Bowl-related question about the Kansas City Chiefs.
Earlier this week, the NFL Hall of Famer was playing a few practice rounds of golf at the American Century Championship when two reporters from Starcade Media approached him to ask if the Chief receiving core was good enough to win another Super Bowl. In the footage shared by TMZ Sports, Rice is seen walking towards the reporters in haste and yelling at them.
"I will fuck you up," said Rice before he walked off and invited the reporters to test him if they wanted to. "If you want some, come get some!"
The reporters appeared stunned as Rice walked away, with one admitting the altercation was one of the "craziest" things that had ever happened to him. According to TMZ, Rice stated the reporters were trying to get a reaction out of him, knowing he's a Niners legend, by smirking at him while asking the question.
"I'm going to defend the San Francisco 49ers," Rice told TMZ. "This is my history."
After Rice made his statement, the reporters released one of their own, explaining that they were not trying to rile up the three-time Super Bowl-winning champion.
"We meant absolutely no disrespect to Jerry or the 49ers when asking this question as we have a profound respect for the great players that have played this game, especially (in our opinion) the greatest receiver of all time," the reporters wrote. "The confrontation that followed was very unfortunate but we were not trying to elicit a negative reaction and there were no 'smirks' as Mr. Rice suggested."
They added, "We simply wanted the input of the greatest receiver in league's history about the Chiefs receiving corps and if it had improved enough to continue winning at a high level after an historically rough season for the group."
Although Rice didn't comment on the matter anymore, he might have been upset that the Chiefs beat the Niners in Super Bowl LIV and LVIII. And Super Bowl LVIII only happened five months ago.