J.J. Watt Claps Back at Austin Rivers Over NBA-NFL Players Comparison: 'You Don’t Got a Job in Either Right Now'

Austin Rivers found himself in hot water with NFL players after suggesting that basketball players are superior athletes than football players.

Rivers, who joined ESPN as an analyst in 2023 following an 11-year career in the NBA, stopped by the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, where he claimed NBA players would have no trouble making the NFL.

"I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL," Rivers said. "You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NFL."