NFL Signs Three-Year Deal With Netflix, Bringing Live Christmas Day Games to Streaming Service

The NFL and Netflix have signed a three-year deal to bring its two Christmas Day marquee games to the streaming service.

As detailed by the NFL, Netflix will be the worldwide home of the league's Christmas Day games starting this December. Netflix will also provide live coverage of Christmas Day games in 2025 and 2026. The full 2024 schedule, which includes the Christmas Day games, will be announced shortly.

"Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live—tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports and more," said Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Barjaria. "There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We're so excited that the NFL's Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix."