Cam’ron and Mase React to NBA Canceling the Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Magic City Monday’

Cam'ron and Mase weighed in on the NBA's decision to cancel the Atlanta Hawks promotion known as "Magic City Monday," offering two different perspectives on the controversy during a recent episode of their show It Is What It Is. The themed event, meant to celebrate the famed Atlanta strip club Magic City, was scheduled to take place during a Hawks home game and was called off after the league received backlash from fans, partners, and employees. Adam Silver confirmed the decision, saying canceling the promotion was "the right decision for the broader NBA community." During their podcast discussion, Mase said he supported the league's move, arguing that the NBA has a responsibility to consider younger fans. "Adam Silver is serious about pulling out all stops to be different, and I like this," Mase said. "But this was something he had to put his foot down." The Harlem rapper explained that while Magic City has cultural significance in Atlanta, the NBA's family-friendly environment made the promotion problematic.

"You talk about the NBA, you talk about the Atlanta Hawks, it's not just about the guys that watch this game or the ladies that watch this game," he said. "But it's about the kids that are watching this game." Mase continued by saying that honoring the strip club during an NBA event could send the wrong message to younger fans attending games with their families. "If the children are coming there and you got a little girl there… and you pull out Magic City and you honor that in front of children, I just felt like it would have sent the wrong message to the whole NBA," he said.

Cam'ron, however, said he understood the league's reasoning but personally disagreed with the decision. "Yeah, I dig it. I totally understand," he said. "I don't support it. That's you. I don't support it." The rapper argued that it should ultimately fall on parents deciding what environments their children are exposed to. Cam'ron compared the situation to late-night sessions at the legendary Skate Key in the Bronx that had age restrictions. "You got 41 games at home," he said. "Come on, man. You can pick another night to not bring the kids to Magic City night." Cam'ron also suggested that the controversy may have escalated after league officials became more aware of the promotion and the backlash surrounding it.