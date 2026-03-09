NBA Cancels Atlanta Hawks' Magic City Strip Club Theme Night Following Backlash

Magic City Monday has been shut down. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday (March 9) that “Magic City Monday,” the Atlanta Hawks’ theme night scheduled for March 16, has been cancelled by the NBA.

Per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement: “When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale. While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”





The Hawks said in a statement that it is “very disappointed” but will “fully respect” the NBA’s decision.

The Hawks announced that T.I. will still perform at halftime.