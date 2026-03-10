Sports

Patrick Beverley Questions Praise for Wembanyama's Tears: 'Moving the Goal Post'

Pat Bev was clowned in 2022 over his emotional response to winning a Play-In Tournament game.

Split image of an emotional Victor Wembanyama and Patrick Beverley crying.
Images via Ronald Cortes/Getty Images and David Berding/Getty Images

Patrick Beverley is struggling to understand the positive response to Victor Wembanyama getting emotional after the San Antonio Spurs’ dramatic comeback win, while his own reaction to a Play-In Tournament victory nearly four years ago was mercilessly mocked.

“Asking for a friend,” Beverley wrote. “I cry when we Win the Play-In game people Say ‘he’s Overreacting.’ Wemby cries after a regular season game people Say ‘That’s the Love for the Game.’”

“Yal love moving the goal post,” he added.

After the Spurs completed a 25-point comeback, the franchise’s second-largest in nearly three decades, to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Wembanyama immediately hunched over and broke down into tears.

Many fans praised the sight of Wemby overcome with emotions after securing a regular season win.

In 2022, the Timberwolves sealed the 7th seed in the Western Conference after beating Beverley’s former team, the Clippers. He celebrated by jumping onto the scorer’s table before going into the crowd and throwing his jersey.

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