This NBA Player Urges the League to Reconsider the Hawks’ Magic City Night

The Atlanta Hawks are leaning all the way into local culture for an upcoming home game—but not everyone in the league is on board. Late last month, the team revealed plans for a themed night centered around Magic City, the well-known Atlanta strip club, during its March 16 matchup against the Orlando Magic. The event, dubbed “Magic City Monday,” is set to feature a halftime performance by T.I., along with food, merch, and programming inspired by the strip club’s influence on the city.

The promotion quickly gained attention, but it also drew criticism from an unexpected voice: San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet. In a public letter shared on his Medium page, Kornet called on the league to step in and reconsider the event altogether. “The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women,” Kornet wrote, adding that the league should help foster “an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.” He continued by warning that allowing the event to proceed “without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community,” pointing to concerns about “the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society.” Kornet also noted that many women working in adult entertainment “experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected.” The Hawks, meanwhile, have framed the night as a celebration of a longstanding Atlanta institution. The team plans to transform State Farm Arena into a version of the Magic City experience, complete with a live recording of the Hawks’ podcast featuring DC Young Fly, club founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, and T.I.