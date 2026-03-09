Donovan Mitchell is Madly in Love with Coco Jones: 'Basketball is Secondary'

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers ’ loss to the Boston Celtics on March 8, the All-Star guard opened up about his relationship with fiancée Coco Jones , saying the Grammy-winning singer brings a sense of peace to his life that outweighs anything happening on the court.

Per Revolt, after scoring 30 points in the game, Mitchell used the moment—coinciding with International Women’s Day—to acknowledge the women who have influenced him, beginning with Jones.

“My fiancée… I mean, you guys have heard me rave about her, you know, nonstop,” he said. “I’m such at peace in life with her around. I think that’s first and foremost. Basketball and everything else is secondary…That’s somebody that I’m forever grateful for. My goal is to be with her for the rest of my life.”

The timing also coincided with a major moment for Jones herself. Last month, the singer took the field before Super Bowl LX to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the hymn widely recognized as the Black national anthem, during the pregame ceremony.

Mitchell was reportedly in attendance for the performance, which took place inside Levi’s Stadium before kickoff of the Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots game.

Wearing a flowing white gown accented with red, black, green, and blue sequin lines, Jones delivered the song alongside a live string ensemble. The performance continued a tradition that began in 2021, when the NFL started featuring the hymn during Super Bowl pregame ceremonies.