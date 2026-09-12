Music

T.I. Reacts to His Sons Leaving Him Off Their Top Five Rapper Lists: ‘Y’all Disrespectful’

Tip had a ruthless response after none of his three sons put him in their Top 5.

Domani Harris, King Harris, Messiah Harris, and T.I.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Key Takeaways

  • T.I.'s three sons, King Harris, Domani and Messiah, each ranked their Top 5 rappers of all time and left their own father off every list.
  • Domani picked Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, OutKast, J. Cole and Killer Mike, while King Harris chose Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne and Lil Baby.
  • T.I. responded not by defending his rap credentials but by naming his own Top 5 favorite children instead.
  • The snub contrasts with earlier unity, when T.I., King Harris and Domani all released diss records against 50 Cent during a monthslong feud.

T.I. has a bone to pick with his sons after they left him off their lists of the greatest rappers of all time.

A clip circulating online shows King Harris, Domani and Messiah sharing their respective Top 5 rappers while their father listens. Tip realized he hadn't made a single list, and he hit them with a ruthless response.

"I shouldve wiped all 3 of you on the pillow," T.I. joked.

Domani's list included Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, OutKast, J. Cole and Killer Mike, while King opted for Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne and Lil Baby. Instead of trying to convince his sons that he deserved a spot, T.I. decided to return the favor by ranking his own Top 5 children.

Interestingly, Domani has previously included his father among his favorite rappers. In a clip that surfaced in March, he named André 3000, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Tip and J. Cole. When someone questioned his inclusion of his father, Domani made a distinction between Tip and T.I.

"I said Tip though, not T.I. ... If you're a real fan, you know," he explained.

Despite the latest family debate, T.I. and his sons recently found themselves on the same side of a much more serious rap battle.

Earlier this year, Tip, King and Domani all released diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent amid his ongoing feud with T.I. Tip responded with several records, including "War," "Lessons," "What Bully" and "The Right One," while King released "Say Less" and "Made Man." Domani also joined the battle with "Ms. Jackson."

T.I. maintained at the time that his sons were acting independently rather than following his orders.

"I ain't got nothing to do with, everybody moving on their own accord," he said. "Everybody doing what they feel is necessary to be done in the moment."

Related Stories

A person with dreadlocks in a black jacket poses with crossed arms in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Music

T.I.'s Son Domani Harris Says He Trained to Be a Magician: 'I Was All Over the Place'

In an interview alongside his brother King, Domani made a surprising admission.

Joe Price76 days ago
T.I. in a plaid suit and sunglasses stands on a red carpet at an awards event.
Music

T.I. Says Each of His Children Carry a Different 'Piece' of His Personality

The Atlanta rapper says all of his children are unique but sees different parts of himself reflected in each of them, calling it "real cool" to watch as they step into their own careers.

Mark Elibert71 days ago
T.I.
Music

T.I.'s 'Kill the King' Might Not Be His Last Album After All

After months of claiming he was done with making albums, there's a possibility Tip might have been trolling fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams78 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureKeith Lee and Wife Ronnie Share Steamy Cherry Moment During Usher Concert
2
MusicB.G. Proposes to Girlfriend Onstage in New Orleans, Asks Which Hand to Put Ring on
3
MusicDJ Akademiks Says Meek Mill Is Obsessed With Him: 'Goodbye Meek'
4
MusicLil Durk Speaks Out After Acquittal as 6ix9ine Mocks His Time Behind Bars
5
MusicLatto and 21 Savage Step Out Together At The US Open
6
Music50 Cent Salutes Lil Durk’s ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ Drew Findling After Federal Acquittal

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App