T.I. Reacts to His Sons Leaving Him Off Their Top Five Rapper Lists: ‘Y’all Disrespectful’

The snub contrasts with earlier unity, when T.I., King Harris and Domani all released diss records against 50 Cent during a monthslong feud.

T.I. responded not by defending his rap credentials but by naming his own Top 5 favorite children instead.

T.I.'s three sons, King Harris, Domani and Messiah, each ranked their Top 5 rappers of all time and left their own father off every list.

T.I. has a bone to pick with his sons after they left him off their lists of the greatest rappers of all time. A clip circulating online shows King Harris, Domani and Messiah sharing their respective Top 5 rappers while their father listens. Tip realized he hadn't made a single list, and he hit them with a ruthless response. "I shouldve wiped all 3 of you on the pillow," T.I. joked.

Domani's list included Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, OutKast, J. Cole and Killer Mike, while King opted for Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne and Lil Baby. Instead of trying to convince his sons that he deserved a spot, T.I. decided to return the favor by ranking his own Top 5 children. Interestingly, Domani has previously included his father among his favorite rappers. In a clip that surfaced in March, he named André 3000, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Tip and J. Cole. When someone questioned his inclusion of his father, Domani made a distinction between Tip and T.I. "I said Tip though, not T.I. ... If you're a real fan, you know," he explained. Despite the latest family debate, T.I. and his sons recently found themselves on the same side of a much more serious rap battle. Earlier this year, Tip, King and Domani all released diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent amid his ongoing feud with T.I. Tip responded with several records, including "War," "Lessons," "What Bully" and "The Right One," while King released "Say Less" and "Made Man." Domani also joined the battle with "Ms. Jackson."