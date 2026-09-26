Scarface Revisits 2Pac Milwaukee Incident: 'He Wanted to Fight Everybody'

MC Eiht has long backed Scarface's account, saying Scarface had to "pull back 2Pac" as unrest spread through the hotel and contributed to Milwaukee halting rap concerts for years.

The chaos began after 2Pac challenged whoever threw something at him onstage, prompting a confrontation that reportedly involved guns, fired shots, and fans pursuing the artists to their hotel.

Scarface says he kept 2Pac inside a hotel room after the rapper tried to confront a hostile crowd following Milwaukee's 1994 Phat Rap Fest.

Scarface has spoken about one of 2Pac's infamous tour moments that he was a part of — and it involves the late legend wanting to fight some fans. During a recent interview with Rock the Bells backstage at the taping of his Red Bull Sprial episode with Ghostface Killah and Kool G Rap, Face was asked about a night in Milwaukee that ended with him holding 'Pac in a hotel room in order to keep him safe from a crowd wanting to fight him. "I was there! Yeah, yeah. Shit! It happened!" Face said, confirming his attendance at the Phat Rap Fest on September 3, 1994 at Mecca Arena, Milwaukee.

According to Face, a crowd followed the artists back from the venue to where they were staying, and that's when all hell broke lose. "He wanted to go out there and fight everybody out there, and I'm like, it's the same thing every time 2Pac come around." His method of keeping the late rapper out of the madness was simple. "I just handed him the remote control, like, you better sit your ass down on this bed," Scarface recalled. "We is not going to go out there and fight all the muthafuckas." The scene outside got worse while they waited it out, according to Scarface. "They was breaking windows out the hotel and all kinds of shit went on that night, and he wanted to go back out there and fight," Scarface said, describing his own response as a flat refusal to leave the room until the crowd cleared. He traced the origin of the crowd's intense animosity to their performance on stage earlier that night, when 2Pac stopped the show to demand who in the audience had thrown something at him, a bit Scarface said 'Pac had already pulled in Minnesota and St. Louis. "And he said, if anybody knows who threw that shit up here, point them out. I got $100," Scarface recalled, adding that the DJ then reached behind the turntables and slid a bag of guns out onto the stage.