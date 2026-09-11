Claressa Shields Goes Off on Ryan Garcia After Rolando Romero Knockout Claim: 'You's a B*tch'

Shields referenced Garcia's emotional reaction after Romero beat him by unanimous decision in May 2025.

Shields fired back at Garcia on X, writing: "Yous a bitch. Rolly bent you over & had you crying like a h03."

Ryan Garcia told Shannon Sharpe that Claressa Shields might outpoint Rolando "Rolly" Romero for four rounds in a hypothetical fight before getting knocked out.

Claressa Shields has fired back at Ryan Garcia after he claimed she would eventually get knocked out by Rolando "Rolly" Romero in a hypothetical bout. During his appearance on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, Garcia seemed to be in disbelief after hearing Shannon Sharpe bring up Shields' claim that she could beat Romero in the ring. "She said it to me twice, said she could outpoint Rolly," Sharpe said. Garcia responded: "And then she’s knocked out," before bursting into laughter.

"Maybe [she] could outpoint him for four rounds and then gets knocked out," he continued around the 1:07:07 mark in the video above. "It’s just different. Obviously, she’s a great fighter and great woman fighter and we respect that." Garcia went on to say he was happy for her success and accolades, adding: "But when she start talking like that, it’s getting a little crazy now. Somebody needs to pull the brakes a little bit. But it's cool, talk your shit, man, I’m with it." On Wednesday (September 9), after finding out about Garcia's comment, Shields responded in a post on X, writing: "You's a bitch. Rolly bent you over & had you crying like a h03."