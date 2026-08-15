How Ryan Garcia Became One of 2026’s Most Viral Streamers

Ryan Garcia built his name with his fists; now, in 2026, he's building an empire with a camera.

The 28-year-old boxer, who is known for his mega-viral streams on Kick, has emerged as one of the year's most viral figures in the streaming world - all while preparing for his September 12 bout against Conor Benn.

Garcia's biggest splash came July 16, when he crashed Adrien Broner's Locked-In-A-Thon on the streaming platform Kick, where he ranks near the top of the platform's streamers.

Broner, in the midst of a 45-day marathon broadcast co-hosted by streamer DeenTheGreat, has framed the event as a personal comeback centered on sobriety, weight loss, and daily training after years of public struggles.

The unannounced visit capped weeks of escalating tension between the two fighters.