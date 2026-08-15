How Ryan Garcia Became One of 2026’s Most Viral Streamers

Ryan Garcia built his name with his fists; now, in 2026, he's building an empire with a camera.
The 28-year-old boxer, who is known for his mega-viral streams on Kick, has emerged as one of the year's most viral figures in the streaming world - all while preparing for his September 12 bout against Conor Benn.
Garcia's biggest splash came July 16, when he crashed Adrien Broner's Locked-In-A-Thon on the streaming platform Kick, where he ranks near the top of the platform's streamers.
Broner, in the midst of a 45-day marathon broadcast co-hosted by streamer DeenTheGreat, has framed the event as a personal comeback centered on sobriety, weight loss, and daily training after years of public struggles.
The unannounced visit capped weeks of escalating tension between the two fighters.
Broner had used his stream to call Garcia out, saying, "I want to fight you next. I'll take your belt," and airing a personal grievance about supporting Garcia through hard times.
Garcia fired back on X, mocking Broner's resume.
But when the two finally met on camera, the staredown gave way to something closer to reconciliation.
Surrounded by phones and cameras, the fighters exchanged words in a tense but ultimately positive encounter that handed Broner's marathon its biggest publicity moment yet.
Garcia even worked the pads on stream, offering viewers a glimpse of his Benn preparation.
Days later, Garcia showed the other side of his streaming persona.
He joined streamer N3on and influencers Wendy and Evelyn Ortiz at a charity car wash in Bellflower, California, benefiting families separated by ICE enforcement actions.
Garcia arrived with a championship belt slung over his shoulder and handed over a stack of cash as a donation while N3on scrubbed cars in an "I.C.E OUT" T-shirt.
The formula, part showman, part philanthropist, part fighter, has kept Garcia in the algorithm's good graces all year.
Whether defusing feuds or fundraising, he has mastered the art of being everywhere at once.