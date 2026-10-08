Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to Lane Johnson for Mental Health Retirement Dig: 'I Messed Up'

Stephen A. Smith has apologized to Lane Johnson and the Philadelphia Eagles on the same First Take soundstage where he previously poked fun at the reason behind the athlete's retirement.

On the Tuesday (October 6) episode of the the sports media giant's hugely popular show, he appeared to poke fun at Johnson's purpose for retiring. After 14 seasons in the league, the offensive tackle cited his mental health, parents' aging and wanting to spend more time with his family.

Following Smith's comments that were deemed insensitive by some First Take viewers, on Thursday (October 8), he came on-air with an apology for Johnson and his team, as well as others struggling with mental health.

"This is not ESPN. This is not somebody forcing me to make an apology," Smith said in the clip below. "Here's the reality of the situation: I was wrong. And when you're an adult and you're a man you have to admit that you were wrong."

"I was wrong to Lane Johnson. I was wrong to the Philadelphia Eagles. I messed up because I made light of the issue of mental health. ... It was not my intent but it wasn't made clear enough," he continued.