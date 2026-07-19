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Stephen A. Smith's Daughter Jokes That She'd Put Him in a Nursing Home

A playful exchange on Straight Shooter between Stephen A. Smith and his daughter Samantha quickly went viral, with fans debating her nursing home comments and praising the pair's comedic chemistry.

Stephen A. Smith in a black suit and his daughter in a pink dress pose together at an event with a dark backdrop.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith and his daughter Samantha shared a lighthearted father-daughter exchange on the latest episode of Straight Shooter, but one particular joke quickly caught the internet's attention.

During the conversation, Samantha playfully listed the things she believed her father should provide for her, including buying her a house, giving her an American Express card, and expanding her wardrobe.

"You need to find me my own house," she said. "You need to find me an Amex card. You need to find me more clothes... We can go up together. This doesn't have to be a ‘you’ thing. It can be a ‘we’ thing."

Smith responded by jokingly asking what would happen years down the road if he needed her to care for him.

"And then when I'm older, and I have nothing... and I need you to take care of it?" Smith asked.

Without hesitation, Samantha replied, "Nursing home."

The answer caught Smith off guard.

"So you put your dad in a nursing home?" he asked.

"Nursing home," she repeated.

When Smith questioned why she wouldn't simply care for him herself, Samantha doubled down.

"What else would I do? Take care of you myself?" she said.

Smith proposed an alternative, suggesting he could live in her home with around-the-clock nursing care.

"Or put me in your home and have 24-hour nursing assistant," he said.

"In my house?" Samantha replied. "With my kids? And my husband, and my pool? In my guest room?"

Smith reminded her that he was the father "that made it all possible."

Samantha laughed before delivering another punchline.

"I would love you from a distance, Dad," she said. "You know I love you from a distance. We better that way. In my heart, though."

The conversation ended with Smith joking that he was ready to wrap up the interview, while Samantha continued roasting her father by teasing his receding hairline and encouraging viewers to keep supporting him financially.

"We're gonna get to Turkey soon," she joked, referencing hair transplant procedures. "I really do believe in us, and I believe in him."

Clips of the exchange quickly spread across social media, where viewers were split on Samantha's comments. Some found the conversation hilarious, clearly understanding it was a joke, while others debated if she was serious.

The father-daughter duo has already become a familiar pairing for sports fans. During ESPN's coverage of Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Samantha joined Smith on NBA Countdown and confidently picked the Oklahoma City Thunder to defeat the Indiana Pacers, directly opposing her father's prediction.

"I'm going OKC," she said, citing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP season. Smith, who had picked Indiana to force a Game 7, jokingly reminded viewers that she had "gone against" him on national television. After the Pacers won Game 6, Smith's prediction proved correct.

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