Stephen A. Smith Calls ‘Devil’ Jason Whitlock 'Worse Than a White Supremacist' in 45-Minute Takedown

That same year, Smith made a unique stipulation in his contract to avoid his nemesis. “I don’t know of anyone who has this in their contracts—I had it in my contract, and I have a copy of it, where it specifically stipulates that I never work with Jason Whitlock," he shared. "It’s in writing. No wonder you didn’t see him on First Take.”

Stephen A. admitted that "once upon a time I actually tried to speak up for this damn cretin," claiming he was just misunderstood. Suffice it to say he no longer feels that way about “this bastard [who] is worth less than a cockroach” and neither "moral" nor "ethical."

Some of Whitlock's uglier moments include peddling conspiracy theories about Michelle Obama being trans, comparing Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan, and—as recently as December—blasting women's right to vote.

Smith didn't mince words at the 33:30 mark. “As a Black man, I often told y’all, I cannot imagine—as a Black man, knowing our history—anything worse than a white supremacist. That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He's worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good fatass human being I have ever known in my life."

Is it any wonder people are setting clips to the "Ether" beat?