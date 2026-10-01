Stephen A. Smith Wonders If Mike Vrabel’s Offseason ‘Distractions’ Affected Patriots’ Slow Start

The New England Patriots are 1-2 heading into their Sunday matchup against the 3-0 Buffalo Bills. Considering that this team went to the Super Bowl last season, it's a bit of a surprise that their record isn't better out of the gate, and that's not lost on Stephen A. Smith.

The sports television personality rattled off his thoughts on the Patriots' season Thursday on First Take, alluding to Mike Vrabel's offseason controversy involving Dianna Russini. Photos of the Patriots head coach and then-The Athletic reporter surfaced in April, and The Athletic later concluded that Russini's relationship with Vrabel violated its standards because it created the appearance of a conflict of interest.

"We all know that Mike Vrabel was in the news in the offseason for some personal matters," Smith said during his appearance on First Take, "and I think it's fair to say he was a bit distracted."

"And I find myself wondering [about] those distractions and whether or not they potentially compromised his routine and his ability to be on top of things the way he normally would be when it comes to coaching this quarterback," he added on the show.

Vrabel, who's married, took some time off from the Patriots during the offseason after those photos leaked. He also said that he and his family had "difficult conversations" after the news broke and that he went to counseling with his family.