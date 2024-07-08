Serena Williams Recounts Trying to Deposit $1 Million Check at Bank Drive Thru

She continued, "So my tax guy, he would be like, 'You didn’t get your money?' and I’d be like, 'Oh, I didn’t get that one in Zurich,' 'Oh, I forgot that one in Moscow,'…I was just playing to win, and if I didn’t win, I wasn’t thinking. I was just so angry, that I wanted to find a way to get better and win the next time."

Once she received her first million-dollar check, Williams slipped up and tried to deposit it at an ATM. Williams admitted that she'd "never really spent a lot of money" but that she was "so serious" about wanting to have it deposited.

"I got my check, and it was a million dollars. Like, okay, I’m gonna go deposit it," she jokingly recalled. "I went through the drive-thru…and the guy was like, ‘Uh, I think you need to come inside for this,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'"

Agreeing with Evans, Williams concluded that it was one of many "lessons to learn," but she's come a long way since then, starting her own venture capital fund, Serena Ventures, in 2017.