Hot Ones

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Latest Stories

Keke Palmer Breaks Silence on Sean Evans Dating Rumors
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer is 'Taking it Day by Day' with 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans

From ‘love at first hot wing’ to late-night Lucali dates, Palmer opens up about her chemistry with Evans and why they’re taking it day by day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Oscar Isaac Says His Late Cousin Convinced Him to Go on 'Hot Ones'
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac Reveals the Emotional Reason He Finally Did 'Hot Ones'

The 'Star Wars' and 'Moon Knight' star explains how a tragic loss, a beloved toy shop, and one last promise pushed him into the 'Hot Ones' hot seat.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Keke Palmer Finds Out 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Has a 'Crush'—And Plants a Kiss on Him
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Finds Out ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans Has a ‘Crush’ and Plants a Kiss on Him

Palmer was on the popular podcast promoting her two upcoming films.

Bernadette Giacomazzo304 days ago
(L) Luis Guzmán making a peace sign. (R) Jennifer Lopez performing on stage with a microphone.
Pop Culture

Luis Guzmán Says Working With Jennifer Lopez Was Just 'OK'

The actors co-starred in Steven Soderbergh's 1998 crime comedy 'Out of Sight.'

Joe Price324 days ago
Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Recalls Covering up 'Dumb' Tattoo of Words of Wisdom From Dave Chappelle

The comedian revealed earlier this year that he's removing almost all of his 200 tattoos.

tara mahadevan353 days ago
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(L) Nicole Scherzinger in a red dress. (R) Prince performing with a guitar, both against vibrant backgrounds.
Music

Nicole Scherzinger Recalls Prince Hiding Behind Bush ‘Trying to Get My Attention’ at Vegas Hotel

The former Pussycall Doll frontwoman called the late singer “my mentor, my friend, and my brother."

Alex Ocho365 days ago
(L-R) Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee Feature on TIME100 Creators List

The internet's biggest stars have been honored by the prestigious magazine.

Alex Ocho373 days ago
K-Pop superstar Jennie with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a white top, speaking or reacting, set against a black background.
Music

Watch Jennie Try ‘Da Bomb’ on Hot Ones and Instantly Lose Her Cool

The K-pop star began to spiral as she took on the wings of death.

Alex Ocho393 days ago
Sean Evans and Tony Yayo
Pop Culture

'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Says Tony Yayo Helped Refine the Show

The rapper suggested Evans should eat the hot wings with his interviewees.

Trey Alston458 days ago
Bad Bunny in a winter hat sits at a table with various hot sauces, holding a red napkin.
Music

Watch Bad Bunny Tap Out of ‘Hot Ones’: ‘My Ass Is Gonna Burst'

Bad Bunny's new album might be burning up the charts, but he couldn't handle the heat on the latest episode of 'Hot Ones.'

Alex Ocho540 days ago
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SZA
Music

SZA Says She's 'Just Tired of Not Being a Bug' While Explaining Why She Wore a Mask on 'Hot Ones'

The singer could be on the rollout for her upcoming album 'LANA.'

Mark Elibert658 days ago
Vince Vaughn smiling while seated at a table with various hot sauces, a pitcher of water, and a milkshake on the set of "Hot Ones"
Pop Culture

Vince Vaughn on Why R-Rated Comedies Aren't Made Anymore, Says Hollywood 'Overthinks' Filmmaking

The actor starred in many raunchy R-rated movies, including 'Dodgeball,' 'Swingers,' and 'Old School.'

tara mahadevan711 days ago
Donald Glover on a red carpet in a tan suit and dark shirt, smiling for photographers at a formal event
Music

Donald Glover 'Will Give You Your Money Back' If Childish Gambino Tour Isn’t 'Best Live Show You’ve Ever Seen'

The Gambino name is getting a proper sendoff on this year's New World Tour run.

Trace William Cowen728 days ago
Serena Williams at an event, wearing a black sleeveless top and a pearl necklace, standing against an orange backdrop with sponsor logos like Essence and Diageo
Sports

Serena Williams Recounts Trying to Deposit $1 Million Check at Bank Drive Thru

On 'Hot Ones,' the retired tennis champion remembers not cashing in early-career winnings because she wasn't thinking about the money.

Jaelani Turner-Williams739 days ago
Heidi Klum sits at a table with various hot sauces, milk, and water, engaging in an interview. She is wearing a red top
Pop Culture

Heidi Klum Strips Down to Bra While Struggling to Eat Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Wing on 'Hot Ones’

As always, it was Da Bomb Beyond Insanity that caught her off-guard.

Joe Price756 days ago
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Nicki Minaj poses in lace outfit against event backdrop
Music

Ice Spice Explains What Smoochie, Jaddy, and Deady Lyrics Mean

The Bronx rapper shed light on her neighborhood's slang on the latest edition of 'Hot Ones.'

Brad Callas840 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow in a sleek black outfit with a simple design, attending an event
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow on Superhero Movies: ‘Can Only Make So Many Good Ones That Feel Truly Original’

The actress starred in the 'Iron Man' films and other MCU movies.

Alex Ocho845 days ago
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Recalls Filming 'Euphoria' Vomit Scene: 'Most Disgusting Thing I've Ever Experienced'

Sweeney discussed the season two 'Euphoria' gross-out on a new episode of 'Hot Ones.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams902 days ago

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