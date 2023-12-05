Serena Williams Says Her Breast Milk Helps Heal Her Facial Sunburns

Serena Williams no longer suffers from sunburns, thanks to a benefit from having her daughters, 6-year-old Olympia and 3-month-old Adira.

On TikTok, the 42-year-old former professional tennis star gave a unique skincare tip to her 1.6 million followers: using breast milk to heal sunburns. In a 46-second clip, Williams details using retinol for her skin, which ended up giving her an under-eye burn.

"I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun... long story," she continues. "Anyway, I'm trying some breast milk. It works for my kid, like they say, put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot of extra. So I'm gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes."

She continued, "I mean, it already feels better because, like, it hurts. I'll let you guys know how it goes."