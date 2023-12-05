Serena Williams Says Her Breast Milk Helps Heal Her Facial Sunburns

Serena Williams no longer suffers from sunburns, thanks to a benefit from having her daughters, 6-year-old Olympia and 3-month-old Adira.
On TikTok, the 42-year-old former professional tennis star gave a unique skincare tip to her 1.6 million followers: using breast milk to heal sunburns. In a 46-second clip, Williams details using retinol for her skin, which ended up giving her an under-eye burn.
"I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun... long story," she continues. "Anyway, I'm trying some breast milk. It works for my kid, like they say, put breast milk on everything, and I have a lot of extra. So I'm gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes."
She continued, "I mean, it already feels better because, like, it hurts. I'll let you guys know how it goes."
While fans are awaiting Williams' results, it's no secret that the benefits of breast milk are plentiful. Its energy and nutrients help protect babies from high-risk infections and illnesses due to the antibodies shared between a mother and child. It also does the body good, having natural antibacterial properties used to quickly heal cuts and scrapes, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Williams shares her children with entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian, and revealed to Entertainment Tonight last month that Olympia "prayed for a sister." Although Williams was unsure how her connection would be to Adira in comparison to Olympia, the Will Perform founder assured that it was easily resolved.
“I was worried. I was like, 'OK, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" Williams told ET. "I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."