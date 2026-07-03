Sean Evans

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Keke Palmer Breaks Silence on Sean Evans Dating Rumors
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer is 'Taking it Day by Day' with 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans

From ‘love at first hot wing’ to late-night Lucali dates, Palmer opens up about her chemistry with Evans and why they’re taking it day by day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors with 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Spark Romance Buzz After Cozy Brooklyn Date

From a viral on-camera kiss to a cozy Brooklyn dinner, inside the flirty history fueling Keke Palmer and Sean Evans romance rumors.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Keke Palmer Finds Out 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Has a 'Crush'—And Plants a Kiss on Him
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Finds Out ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans Has a ‘Crush’ and Plants a Kiss on Him

Palmer was on the popular podcast promoting her two upcoming films.

Bernadette Giacomazzo303 days ago
(L) Nicole Scherzinger in a red dress. (R) Prince performing with a guitar, both against vibrant backgrounds.
Music

Nicole Scherzinger Recalls Prince Hiding Behind Bush ‘Trying to Get My Attention’ at Vegas Hotel

The former Pussycall Doll frontwoman called the late singer “my mentor, my friend, and my brother."

Alex Ocho364 days ago
(L-R) Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee Feature on TIME100 Creators List

The internet's biggest stars have been honored by the prestigious magazine.

Alex Ocho372 days ago
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K-Pop superstar Jennie with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a white top, speaking or reacting, set against a black background.
Music

Watch Jennie Try ‘Da Bomb’ on Hot Ones and Instantly Lose Her Cool

The K-pop star began to spiral as she took on the wings of death.

Alex Ocho392 days ago
Sean Evans and Tony Yayo
Pop Culture

'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Says Tony Yayo Helped Refine the Show

The rapper suggested Evans should eat the hot wings with his interviewees.

Trey Alston457 days ago
Bad Bunny in a winter hat sits at a table with various hot sauces, holding a red napkin.
Music

Watch Bad Bunny Tap Out of ‘Hot Ones’: ‘My Ass Is Gonna Burst'

Bad Bunny's new album might be burning up the charts, but he couldn't handle the heat on the latest episode of 'Hot Ones.'

Alex Ocho539 days ago
Vince Vaughn smiling while seated at a table with various hot sauces, a pitcher of water, and a milkshake on the set of "Hot Ones"
Pop Culture

Vince Vaughn on Why R-Rated Comedies Aren't Made Anymore, Says Hollywood 'Overthinks' Filmmaking

The actor starred in many raunchy R-rated movies, including 'Dodgeball,' 'Swingers,' and 'Old School.'

tara mahadevan710 days ago
Heidi Klum sits at a table with various hot sauces, milk, and water, engaging in an interview. She is wearing a red top
Pop Culture

Heidi Klum Strips Down to Bra While Struggling to Eat Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Wing on 'Hot Ones’

As always, it was Da Bomb Beyond Insanity that caught her off-guard.

Joe Price755 days ago
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Gwyneth Paltrow in a sleek black outfit with a simple design, attending an event
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow on Superhero Movies: ‘Can Only Make So Many Good Ones That Feel Truly Original’

The actress starred in the 'Iron Man' films and other MCU movies.

Alex Ocho844 days ago
Zoe Saldaña Gets Scorched By Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña Talks Difference Between Trekkies and Marvel Fans on ‘Hot Ones’

With the long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel 'The Way of Water' set to hit theaters later this month, Zoe Saldaña joins Sean Evans for a hot sauce-fueled discussion.

Trace William Cowen1323 days ago
ramy youssef hot ones episode
Pop Culture

Ramy Youssef Reflects on His First Experience With a Heckler on ‘Hot Ones’

On the latest 'Hot Ones,' Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef opens up about everything from the continued influence of Larry David to dealing with hecklers.

Trace William Cowen1337 days ago
James Corden Experiences Mouth Karma While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

James Corden Explains How 'Carpool Karaoke' Humanizes His Guests on 'Hot Ones'

On the latest episode of 'Hot Ones,' actor and TV host James Corden broke down how his recurring 'Carpool Karaoke' segment “humanizes” his celebrity guests.

Joe Price1344 days ago
Emma Chamberlain Has a Spiritual Awakening While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Emma Chamberlain Looks Back on Her and Jack Harlow's Viral Met Gala Clip on ‘Hot Ones’

Emma Chamberlain talks Jack Harlow, the evolution of her editing style, the best types of peanut butter, and much more in the latest 'Hot Ones.'

Trace William Cowen1351 days ago
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Cate Blanchett Pretends No One's Watching While Eating Spicy Wings Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Cate Blanchett Shares Trick to Cry on Command on ‘Hot Ones’

The consistently acclaimed actress can currently be seen in Todd Field's unanimously acclaimed new film 'Tár,' which hits additional theaters this week.

Trace William Cowen1358 days ago
Cole Bennett of Lyrical lemonade on Hot Ones.
Pop Culture

Cole Bennett Recalls Mike Tyson Offering Him Shrooms During Eminem’s “Godzilla” Shoot on ‘Hot Ones’

Prolific video director and Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett is the latest to step onto the 'Hot Ones' stage for the hottest of questions.

Trace William Cowen1365 days ago
viola davis on new episode of 'hot ones'
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Details Intense Training She Did for ‘The Woman King’ Role on ‘Hot Ones’

Acclaimed star of stage and screen Viola Davis, whose latest film 'The Woman King' is out now, joins host Sean Evans for a new episode of 'Hot Ones.'

Trace William Cowen1372 days ago

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