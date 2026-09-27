Amy Luciani Signals Reconciliation With Dwight Howard After Apparent Trip Together

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani appear to be repairing their relationship roughly six months after the former NBA player filed for divorce.

On Saturday (Sept. 26), the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star posted an Instagram carousel of her recent trip to Asia, which made some of her followers speculate that she and Howard had reconciled. Luciani, real name Amber Rose Howard, confirmed the news in some of her comment replies.

Howard filed for divorce from Luciani after 14 months of marriage. The couple have seen their share of public drama since trading nuptials, from Luciani alleging that Howard had abused cocaine and the athlete allegedly kicking his wife out of his Georgia home before filing a protective order against her. By April, Howard dropped the legal order, although he reportedly planned to proceed with their divorce.

In one reply, Luciani said that she planned to be “accountable” in her share of issues in the marriage. “I invited them in my personal marital low moments when I posted that video in an emotional rage,” she wrote, referring to the video where she alleged Howard’s drug use.