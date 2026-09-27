Amy Luciani Signals Reconciliation With Dwight Howard After Apparent Trip Together

Key Takeaways
- Amy Luciani appeared to be rebuilding her relationship with husband Dwight Howard by posting an Instagram carousel of their trip to Asia.
- Dwight Howard divorce from Luciani on March 9, citing that the marriage was "irretrievably broken."
- Earlier this year, Luciani made shocking allegations about Howard having a substance abuse issue, followed by her husband filing a protective order against her.
Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani appear to be repairing their relationship roughly six months after the former NBA player filed for divorce.
On Saturday (Sept. 26), the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star posted an Instagram carousel of her recent trip to Asia, which made some of her followers speculate that she and Howard had reconciled. Luciani, real name Amber Rose Howard, confirmed the news in some of her comment replies.
Howard filed for divorce from Luciani after 14 months of marriage. The couple have seen their share of public drama since trading nuptials, from Luciani alleging that Howard had abused cocaine and the athlete allegedly kicking his wife out of his Georgia home before filing a protective order against her. By April, Howard dropped the legal order, although he reportedly planned to proceed with their divorce.
In one reply, Luciani said that she planned to be “accountable” in her share of issues in the marriage. “I invited them in my personal marital low moments when I posted that video in an emotional rage,” she wrote, referring to the video where she alleged Howard’s drug use.
Luciani's mother also wrote that the couple "found your way back to each other, chose forgiveness, and chose your marriage," and encouraged her daughter to protect what they've "chosen to rebuild."
"Thanks and now I'm crying Mom. This literally made me cry," Luciani replied. "You've always loved me through my lows & highs even when you didn't agree with me you still love me."
Last July, Luciani filed for divorce before withdrawing the petition, but Howard would file for divorce the following March, describing the marriage as "irretrievably broken" and requesting sole use of the couple's Georgia mansion. By June, the former professional basketball player would claim in court documents that his wife “tricked him into marriage with false claims about her fertility,” as he wanted more children.