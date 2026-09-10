Dwight Howard Wants $14.5 Million for His Insane Georgia Mega-Mansion

The renewed sale effort follows Howard’s divorce filing from Amy Luciani and their dispute over control of the mansion, which he temporarily secured through a protective order before dropping it while they pursued an amicable resolution.

The 14-acre estate packs in 12 bedrooms, a movie theater, salon and barber area, fitness pavilion, saltwater pool, orchard, guest accommodations, an elevator, and an underground passage.

Dwight Howard has relisted his 26,233-square-foot Suwanee, Georgia, mansion for $14.5 million, up from its $11.25 million asking price in January 2025 and $5.7 million above what he paid in 2016.

Dwight Howard is ready to make a deal on his massive Georgia mansion—provided someone has $14.5 million to spare. According to Realtor.com, the former NBA star has relisted his sprawling Suwanee estate for $14.5 million, more than $3 million above the $11.25 million he was asking when the property first hit the market in January 2025. Howard purchased the home for $8.8 million in 2016, meaning he is now seeking $5.7 million more than he originally paid. Calling it a mansion almost undersells the place. Built in 2010, the European-inspired home spans roughly 26,233 square feet across 14 acres, with 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and nine half-bathrooms.

Guests enter through custom double doors into a two-story foyer outfitted with dual staircases, a crystal chandelier, and elaborate millwork. There’s also a glass atrium, formal dining room, and grand salon. And then things get serious. Along with a chef’s kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, the estate has a separate catering kitchen, hidden pantry, butler’s pantry, and multiple bars. Howard’s primary suite includes an executive office, massive custom dressing areas and a bathroom with a sunken soaking tub and steam shower. Another multiroom residential suite comes with its own kitchen and two bathrooms. One entire level is dedicated to entertainment and wellness, packing in a private movie theater, billiards and recreation lounge, game and podcast space, salon and barber area, sauna, and yet another kitchen. There’s a separate two-story fitness pavilion, too. Outside, the property features a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, landscaped gardens, a lake and an orchard growing everything from blueberries and blackberries to peaches, apples and figs.

Even the garages have extras. Beyond extensive vehicle storage, the compound includes two separate guest accommodations above the garage areas, while an underground passage connects portions of the estate. An elevator runs between every level of the main residence. The listing describes the property as a “private legacy estate.” The renewed attempt to sell comes after a turbulent stretch in Howard’s personal life. Earlier this year, he filed for divorce from estranged wife Amy Luciani, whose legal name is Amber Howard, after a series of public allegations and disputes. Luciani accused Howard of drug use and claimed Child Protective Services had removed one of his daughters from the home. Howard denied using cocaine, writing on Snapchat, “Never done Coke in my life.” Their dispute later centered on the mansion itself. Howard requested exclusive use of the property in his March divorce filing and was temporarily granted control of the home after obtaining a protective order against Luciani in April.

Howard subsequently dropped that order as his attorney said the two were working toward an “amicable resolution” of their divorce.