Deion Sanders Denies Forcing His Team to Watch Son Shadeur Open for Lil Wayne: 'This Is One of the Best Lies I've Heard'

Deion Sanders vehemently supports his five children, but he quickly denied a rumor that he demanded his Colorado Buffaloes team attend one of his sons' concerts.

Last week, Athlon Sports reported a story claiming that Coach Prime's 22-year-old son, Shadeur Sanders, who also serves as quarterback for the Buffaloes, was scheduled as an opening act for Lil Wayne's Spring Game weekend concert in April.

The event occured shortly before Sanders released his debut single "Perfect Timing." Allegedly members of the team were frustrated by their coach making attendance at the show mandatory. According to the report, there were accusations that Prime, soon to be a grandfather, even threatened players who considered skipping the concert.

"The Wayne concert was the final straw for a few players who hit the transfer portal," a source told AS. "When Coach Prime told us we all had to be there to support Shedeur as a rapper, they were not happy at all. To be honest, it was nothing but a huge distraction and Daddy Ball was being played."