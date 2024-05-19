Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders Reveal Baby's Gender Following Pregnancy Announcement

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders have let their baby’s gender be known to the world.

The couple shared photos of their gender reveal celebration held at their Atlanta residence on Saturday. The 30-year-old R&B singer and father-to-be broke the news on his Instagram account, revealing that they welcomed a baby boy with a dynamite theme, using a makeshift detonator marked "TNT" and blue smoke appearing throughout.

Deiondra, 32, uploaded a behind-the-scenes look into the preparations for their celebration, where she revealed that Jaquees is in charge of handling the baby’s name.