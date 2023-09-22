Jackson State Football Players Open Up on Deion Sanders' Success at Colorado & Life After Coach Prime



Have you been surprised by the performances of your formers teammates Shedeur and Travis?

Jency: Hell nah. I seen it every day in practice from him and Travis. Shedeur is a great leader. He just knows what he's doing. Like there's very few times where he gets a snap and he's unsure. He's very confident with what he got going on and even when it doesn't go his way, he still finds a way to make it. Then you go look at Travis, that's stuff that we see every day.. That's the No. 1 athlete in the country. He ain't have that number for no reason.

Rico: No. I'm not surpised. I played a whole year with Shedeur. I've seen him through practice and through games and he pretty much look like to me like he's gotten even better, he's gotten stronger, he got more accurate and he was already accurate. Travis has been balling for them even though obviously he's hurt right now. He's proving everybody wrong. I'm proud of him.

What are you thoughts on the people that are rooting on Deion's downfall after he left JSU and brought all the attention Colorado?

Rico: I feel like people are gonna always have their opinion on things, but I feel like people just gotta understand that people have to make decisions for them. He made me feel like his reason was for a better good. But I also felt you just gotta look at the good side of of it and what he did do for us. You know, the chances he gave us and the spotlight he did put on us, it's still going.

Jency: I think it's kind of messed up, he didn't really hurt nobody. He probably hurt some feelings but he didn't hurt nobody. He made this decision that he thought it was best for him and his brand and his crew. He's still successful. I feel like anybody who roots against Coach Prime, they need to just take a look at themselves in the mirror, because at the end of the day, he did nothing wrong. You might feel a way about how he left and things he says but what did he do?

I mean, he came here and he won two SWAC championships. He got to the two Celebration Bowls. He brought a lot of media to Jackson, Mississippi and like I said, he did everything that he set out to do. He left us with a great blueprint and a great plan.

Devonta: I don't really pay too much attention to so much of that. Social media is so gentle because like it's on the outside of everything. It's not on the inside of the program at the end of the day. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion.

What's one thing you Deion instilled in you last year that you still use today in your game?

Jency: Oh yeah, just going all out every snap, every play on the field and just believing in yourself. I feel like me personally, that was kind of one of my biggest setbacks coming into college. Coming into my freshman year, I was expected to play a lot and I didn't really play and then we go to, sophomore year, I was expected to play a lot. It was a me thing. I had the tough battle going against myself every day and I had poor performances and practice, which led to me not playing. He taught me to just go all out and just believe in yourself and have fun. That's all I've been doing this season and I can see everything starting to pay off.

Rico: I took a lot of things from him. I feel like he was Michael Jordan of football. So when I first met him, I just knew instantly like the way he just carries himself, the way he just walked, the way he just kept it real, that was something I needed. And especially as far as a Black coach, that's something that I needed as well. I took away everything, everything he told me I took it.