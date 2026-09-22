Claressa Shields Announces '90-Day Negativity Cleanse': ‘I Don't Want Nobody Messing With Me'

The athlete doesn’t consider herself to be a “nasty” or “mean” person but believes that she’s often targeted unprovoked.

The professional boxer warned her haters against “bothering” her after completing the “cleanse” for nearly a week.

After being in the headlines for the past few months, Claressa Shields has announced plans to embark on a "90-day negativity cleanse.” On Monday (Sept. 21), the accomplished female boxer detailed what the cleanse would entail. “I’m on a 90-day negativity cleanse. And I know that now that I’ve said that, people are going to come rush me with negativity,” she began on TikTok Live. “But y’all, I’ve been doing really, really, really good the past six days on the negativity cleanse. '[It’s] about to be a week.”

“I am working on cleansing my energy and cleansing my space and I don’t want nobody messing with me,” she continued. The athlete also asked her haters to “not come bothering her” because she’s “not trying to indulge in negativity.”

“I don’t want to cuss nobody out. Leave me alone,” she continued. “Like I said, I’m not a nasty person, I’m not a mean person, but I don’t let nobody pick on me or do anything to me, because yes, I will put my hands on you.” Shields also shared her exhaustion with her daily routine of blocking people. “My thing is, why have beef with somebody who has done nothing to you?” she questioned, adding that she’s regularly “clapping back and destroying people.” Shields’ departure from “negativity” arrived on the same day that she went to X to argue about being pitted against fellow boxer Franchon Crews-Dezurn. Shields defeated her opponent 100-90 in a February fight.

Earlier in the month, Shields had traded shots on social media with Remy Ma, the estranged wife of her boyfriend, Papoose. Around the same time that Remy alleged that Shields spent years trying to befriend her, Papoose released a diss track about his ex titled "Jezebel.”