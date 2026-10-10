Sports

Claressa Shields Says Doubters 'Hate What They Can't Imitate' in 10-Point PSA

The two-time Olympian has listed 10 reasons why she feels she catches flack online.

Claressa Shields.
Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Claressa Shields told online critics they "hate what they can’t imitate," arguing that her fighting ability, success, money, appearance and confidence fuel the trolling.
  • In her 10-point Facebook post, Shields called her detractors "followers," "bandwagoners" and "stalkers" and urged them to stop spreading rumors about her.
  • The fiery message came weeks after Shields announced a three-month "negativity cleanse" following her social media clash with Remy Ma.

Claressa Shields believes she knows the exact reason why she's often trolled online.

On Friday (October 9), the women’s professional boxer took to Facebook to share a 10-point message about her wealth, fame and confidence all contributing to why she has haters.

"They hate what they can’t imitate!" she began. "1. A LOT OF Y'ALL CAN NOT FIGHT!!! 2. – No successful career! 3: DO NOT HAVE THE KIND OF MONEY I HAVE, 4: Not in shape like me, skin not clear! 5. No confidence or self esteem whatsoever!"

Moving to the final five points, she went on: "6: Don't look better than me! Dead • 7: Not loved how I'm loved & favored by God like I am! 8: Not smart! 9. Are just haters, ya mama was haters too lastly! 10: I AM NOT & WILL NOT EVER BE A FOLLOWER! Y'all are followers! Bandwagoners, stalkers !"

Shields concluded by encouraging her doubters to look inward and "stop waiting on the next Claressa Shields rumour to get behind & spread."

"It’s getting old! If you are not intimidated by me why are you hating on me everyday? My clothes, my shoes, my relationship W PAP, my hair, MY MONEY," she concluded.

The message appears to contradict Shields' announcement that she would be embarking on a three-month long "negativity cleanse," which she shared she'd be embarking on in September. At the time, she shared that she was focused on "cleansing" her energy as to not be easily provoked.

"I don’t want to cuss nobody out. Leave me alone," she said. "Like I said, I'm not a nasty person, I'm not a mean person, but I don’t let nobody pick on me or do anything to me, because yes, I will put my hands on you."

Days before the announcement, Shileds traded words on social media with Remy Ma, the estranged wife of Papoose, before the Brooklyn rapper dissed Remy on his viral track "Jezebel."

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