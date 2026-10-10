Claressa Shields Says Doubters 'Hate What They Can't Imitate' in 10-Point PSA

"They hate what they can’t imitate!" she began. "1. A LOT OF Y'ALL CAN NOT FIGHT!!! 2. – No successful career! 3: DO NOT HAVE THE KIND OF MONEY I HAVE, 4: Not in shape like me, skin not clear! 5. No confidence or self esteem whatsoever!"

On Friday (October 9) , the women’s professional boxer took to Facebook to share a 10-point message about her wealth, fame and confidence all contributing to why she has haters.

Moving to the final five points, she went on: "6: Don't look better than me! Dead • 7: Not loved how I'm loved & favored by God like I am! 8: Not smart! 9. Are just haters, ya mama was haters too lastly! 10: I AM NOT & WILL NOT EVER BE A FOLLOWER! Y'all are followers! Bandwagoners, stalkers !"

Shields concluded by encouraging her doubters to look inward and "stop waiting on the next Claressa Shields rumour to get behind & spread."

"It’s getting old! If you are not intimidated by me why are you hating on me everyday? My clothes, my shoes, my relationship W PAP, my hair, MY MONEY," she concluded.

The message appears to contradict Shields' announcement that she would be embarking on a three-month long "negativity cleanse," which she shared she'd be embarking on in September. At the time, she shared that she was focused on "cleansing" her energy as to not be easily provoked.

"I don’t want to cuss nobody out. Leave me alone," she said. "Like I said, I'm not a nasty person, I'm not a mean person, but I don’t let nobody pick on me or do anything to me, because yes, I will put my hands on you."