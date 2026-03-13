Sports

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Released From Prison After NBA Health Care Fraud Sentence

In 2024, he was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis
Ron Jenkins via Getty

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been released from prison.

On Thursday, the ex-Boston Celtics player walked free after being found guilty for his involvement in a fraud scheme connected to the NBA’s health care benefits program.

“They tried to hold me down. You know what I'm saying? But I'm back, baby,” Davis said in a viral video on X.

Davis was sentenced to 40 months in May 2024 after being charged with a scheme to submit fraudulent medical and dental claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. He was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

In addition to spending time behind bars, the 40-year-old has to pay $80,000 in restitution. His prison stint was initially scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, 2024, but was delayed until late October 2024 so he could complete filming a documentary about his life. A judge agreed to the postponement after Davis’ legal team contended that he could make money to pay the restitution.

Although he’s a free man, he still has three years of supervised release, meaning he will be subjected to mandatory drug treatment and financial management classes.

Davis was one of five NBA players who were accused of participating in the scheme, with Terrence Williams, Keyon Dooling, Alan Anderson, and Will Bynum also sentenced.

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