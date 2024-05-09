Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison for Involvement in NBA Healthcare Fraud Scheme

Former NBA player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis has been sentenced to 40 months behind bars followed by three years of supervised release for his involvement in an alleged insurance fraud scheme, ESPN reports.

The 38-year-old retired NBA player—who played for the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic, and the Los Angeles Clippers—was convicted for his involvement in an alleged fraud scheme pertaining to the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Davis will also pay $80,000 in restitution, and will undergo mandatory drug treatment and attend a financial management class during his supervised release.

Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud in November 2023. He was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. According to federal authorities, he defrauded the insurance plan of $132,000 by making false claims for medical care. That includes $27,000 of dental care he said he planned to get at a Beverly Hills dental office.