Glen Davis Found Guilty of Defrauding NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan

Glen "Big Baby" Davis was convicted Wednesday over his involvement in a scheme to defraud the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. Former NBA player Will Bynum was also found guilty.

"While many of the more than 20 defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to defraud the NBA’s health care plan and net the defendants over $5 million in illicit profits," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Davis was among 18 former NBA players charged with orchestrating a four-year scheme to defraud the league's health benefit plan out of more than $4 million by submitting false invoices seeking reimbursements for medical and dental services that were never received, according to a 2021 article in The Washington Post.

Since then, these former players have received varying degrees of punishment. Former NBA player and alleged ringleader of the plot Terrence Williams, who was accused of circulating invoices in exchange for kickbacks, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year, as reported by CBS Sports. Williams was also ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution and forfeit over $650,000.

Ex-NBA players Alan Anderson and Keyon Dooling were sentenced to 24 and 30 months, respectively, for their role in the scheme earlier this year, according to Yahoo Sports.

"Today’s conviction exemplifies that despite notoriety or success in sports or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal charges if they engage in fraud," Williams added.

There's no word yet on when Davis and Bynum will be sentenced.