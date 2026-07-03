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Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Released From Prison After NBA Health Care Fraud Sentence
In 2024, he was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.
Glen Davis Admits Feeling Betrayed by Doc Rivers, Labels Him a ‘Uncle Tom’
Davis won an NBA championship with Rivers as coach in his rookie season.
Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison for Involvement in NBA Healthcare Fraud Scheme
Davis and other 20 others have been sentenced in connection with the alleged fraud scheme.
Glen Davis Defends Himself After Upsetting Fans Over Past as Adult Film Director
Davis also revealed that NBA players are "low-key porn stars."
Glen Davis Found Guilty of Defrauding NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan
Former NBA player Will Bynum was among more than 20 people who have been convicted in the case.
Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'
"I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.
Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Throws Jersey Into Crowd After Being Ejected From BIG3 Game
Davis is one of the leagues more eccentric characters.
Michael Rapaport Stopped Someone From Opening the Emergency Door Mid-Flight
A guy tried to open the emergency door on an airplane mid-flight, but luckily Michael Rapaport was there to save the day. Two BIG3 players, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis and Baron Davis were also there to diffuse the situation.
Former Celtics Star Glen Davis Charged with Felony Assault
Former Celtics player Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been charged with felony assault. The 32-year-old faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.
Former NBA Player Glen Davis Named Person of Interest After Hollywood Parking Lot Attack
Glen Davis has reportedly been named a person of interest after a parking lot attack.
Former NBA Player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Arrested on Drug Charges
Court records show Davis was arrested with over $92,000 in cash, quarter-pound baggies, and a ledger of names.
Glen Davis Appears on "His & Hers," Suggests Matt Barnes Isn't Lying About Hooking Up With Rihanna
On "His & Hers," Glen Davis strongly implies that Matt Barnes wasn't lying about his Rihanna hook up.
Glen "Big Baby" Davis Jokes About Matt Barnes Being "Obsessed" With Rihanna
Is Matt Barnes really "obsessed" with Rihanna?
Charles Oakley Criticizes Chris Paul's Clippers Teammates: "He Needs Some Real Men on the Team"
Charles Oakley criticizes Chris Paul's Clippers teammates.
Chris Paul Not Amused by Glen "Big Baby" Davis and His Goofy Post-Game Videobomb
Chris Paul wasn't happy after Glen "Big Baby" Davis videobombed him last night.
Brian Scalabrine Talks About the Time Kevin Garnett Crushed Glen "Big Baby" Davis in Arm Wrestling
KG is the king of arm wrestling.
This Day in NBA Playoffs History: Glen Davis and Nate Robinson Anoint Themselves as Shrek and Donkey
Following a Game 4 contest in the 2010 NBA Finals which saw Glen Davis and Nate Robinson get some extended minutes, both guys spoke candidly afterwards.
Doc Rivers Sends Glen Davis to Locker Room After Outburst (Video)
Rivers doesn't play around.