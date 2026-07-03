Glen Davis

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Glen “Big Baby” Davis
Sports

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Released From Prison After NBA Health Care Fraud Sentence

In 2024, he was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements, and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

tara mahadevan126 days ago
Glen "Big Baby" Davis in a Celtics jersey stands next to coach Doc Rivers, both focused on the basketball game.
Sports

Glen Davis Admits Feeling Betrayed by Doc Rivers, Labels Him a ‘Uncle Tom’

Davis won an NBA championship with Rivers as coach in his rookie season.

Mark Elibert534 days ago
Basketball player in action during a game, wearing a blue 'POWER' jersey and preparing to make a play
Sports

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison for Involvement in NBA Healthcare Fraud Scheme

Davis and other 20 others have been sentenced in connection with the alleged fraud scheme.

Joe Price798 days ago
Basketball player in game attire looking off-camera with a focused expression during a game
Sports

Glen Davis Defends Himself After Upsetting Fans Over Past as Adult Film Director

Davis also revealed that NBA players are "low-key porn stars."

Mark Elibert857 days ago
Sports

Glen Davis Found Guilty of Defrauding NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan

Former NBA player Will Bynum was among more than 20 people who have been convicted in the case.

Jose Martinez974 days ago
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Klay Thompson looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers.
Sports

Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

"I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

Jose Martinez1991 days ago
glen big baby davis strips down after foul
Sports

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Throws Jersey Into Crowd After Being Ejected From BIG3 Game

Davis is one of the leagues more eccentric characters.

Xavier Hamilton2566 days ago
Michael Rapaport in NYC
Sports

Michael Rapaport Stopped Someone From Opening the Emergency Door Mid-Flight

A guy tried to open the emergency door on an airplane mid-flight, but luckily Michael Rapaport was there to save the day. Two BIG3 players, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis and Baron Davis were also there to diffuse the situation.

tara mahadevan2945 days ago
Glen Davis
Sports

Former Celtics Star Glen Davis Charged with Felony Assault

Former Celtics player Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been charged with felony assault. The 32-year-old faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Joshua Espinoza2962 days ago
This is a picture of Glen Davis.
Sports

Former NBA Player Glen Davis Named Person of Interest After Hollywood Parking Lot Attack

Glen Davis has reportedly been named a person of interest after a parking lot attack.

Aaron C. Mansfield3018 days ago
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glen davis
Sports

Former NBA Player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Arrested on Drug Charges

Court records show Davis was arrested with over $92,000 in cash, quarter-pound baggies, and a ledger of names.

Omar Burgess3044 days ago
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Sports

Glen Davis Appears on "His & Hers," Suggests Matt Barnes Isn't Lying About Hooking Up With Rihanna

On "His & Hers," Glen Davis strongly implies that Matt Barnes wasn't lying about his Rihanna hook up.

Gavin Evans3985 days ago
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Sports

Glen "Big Baby" Davis Jokes About Matt Barnes Being "Obsessed" With Rihanna

Is Matt Barnes really "obsessed" with Rihanna?

Chris Yuscavage3986 days ago
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Sports

Charles Oakley Criticizes Chris Paul's Clippers Teammates: "He Needs Some Real Men on the Team"

Charles Oakley criticizes Chris Paul's Clippers teammates.

Chris Yuscavage4124 days ago
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Sports

Chris Paul Not Amused by Glen "Big Baby" Davis and His Goofy Post-Game Videobomb

Chris Paul wasn't happy after Glen "Big Baby" Davis videobombed him last night.

Chris Yuscavage4154 days ago
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Sports

This Day in NBA Playoffs History: Glen Davis and Nate Robinson Anoint Themselves as Shrek and Donkey

Following a Game 4 contest in the 2010 NBA Finals which saw Glen Davis and Nate Robinson get some extended minutes, both guys spoke candidly afterwards.

Jose Martinez4420 days ago

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