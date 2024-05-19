Kodak Black's Lawyer Believes Diddy is 'About to Be Charged in a Bigger Case' Following Cassie Video 'Leak'

Kodak Black's lawyer is weighing in on the legal implications facing Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Saturday, attorney Bradford Cohen, who represents Kodak, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the recently released video of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel back in March 2016.

According to Cohen, the surveillance footage is only the beginning of Diddy's legal troubles, as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“Anyone who thinks CNN ‘obtained’ the video is a sucker,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “This was a leak, and to me, it telegraphs the fact he’s about to be charged in a bigger case. This way, if Cassie is the star witness, they can rely on the fact she was essentially under his control. By the way, that is why this case should have been settled way before the lawsuit was filed.”