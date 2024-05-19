Kodak Black's Lawyer Believes Diddy is 'About to Be Charged in a Bigger Case' Following Cassie Video 'Leak'

Kodak Black's lawyer is weighing in on the legal implications facing Sean “Diddy” Combs.
On Saturday, attorney Bradford Cohen, who represents Kodak, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the recently released video of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel back in March 2016.
According to Cohen, the surveillance footage is only the beginning of Diddy's legal troubles, as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.
“Anyone who thinks CNN ‘obtained’ the video is a sucker,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “This was a leak, and to me, it telegraphs the fact he’s about to be charged in a bigger case. This way, if Cassie is the star witness, they can rely on the fact she was essentially under his control. By the way, that is why this case should have been settled way before the lawsuit was filed.”
In a comment on the post, Cohen added: “One other observation is there is a reason he hasn’t left the country or flew anywhere the past month. My belief is they would arrest in a criminal complaint if he flew anywhere.”
On Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video, which showed the Bad Boy Records boss physically abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie eight years ago.
“It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up,” Diddy said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account on Sunday morning. “I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now.”