LeBron James Pulls Off Birthday Surprise for Usher Amid Helicopter Scrutiny

Key Takeaways
- LeBron James surprised Usher with a cake during a golf outing for the singer’s 48th birthday before celebrating with Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.
- James struggled to light the windblown candles, then told Usher, “Go ahead [and] make your wish, man,” as the group applauded.
- The celebration comes as journalist Pablo Torre investigates James’ reported access to Fanatics aircraft for travel between New York and Philadelphia, though the NBA has announced no investigation and established no wrongdoing.
LeBron James has plenty of people watching his every move these days, but he still made Usher's birthday one to remember. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar surprised the R&B icon with a cake during a golf outing for his 48th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 14, before joining a celebrity-packed celebration with Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.
The festivities came as James faces fresh scrutiny over his reported access to a private helicopter through his endorsement deal with Fanatics.
According to People, James documented the golf course surprise on Instagram, where the four-time NBA champion took charge of lighting the candles on Usher's cake. Unfortunately, the candles weren't cooperating.
"It's only right," James said as he struggled to light the number 48.
Usher eventually lent a hand, shielding the candles from the wind while James tried to light them. Once the flames finally caught, LeBron turned the moment over to the birthday boy.
"Go ahead [and] make your wish, man," James told him.
Usher closed his eyes, made his wish, and blew out the candles as the group applauded.
"Yes sir," James said.
James' team shared the moment on Instagram, teasing additional footage from the outing.
"It's only right we celebrate @usher's 48th on the course from @kingjames and the @teamlebron crew!" the caption read. "Happy birthday to a legend and ya'll going to want to be on the lookout for this one on the channel!!"
The celebration offered a lighter moment for James, whose move to Philadelphia has generated headlines well beyond basketball.
Journalist Pablo Torre recently revealed that he's investigating the NBA superstar's reported helicopter privileges through Fanatics, which have allowed James to travel between New York and Philadelphia as he prepares for his first season with the Sixers.
During an appearance on Front Office Sports' Tuned In, Torre said the arrangement has caught the attention of NBA owners.
"We're also getting tips from NBA owners, who are sending me your story, being like, 'What is this?'" Torre told Daniel Roberts.
TMZ Sports previously reported that James' use of Fanatics aircraft falls under his "broad long-term deal" with the company. Comparable charter flights reportedly cost between $6,000 and $9,000 each way. Roberts also reported that a small group of other athletes with major Fanatics endorsement deals receive similar access.
No NBA investigation into James' helicopter arrangement has been announced, and no wrongdoing has been established.
The attention comes as James prepares to make his regular-season debut with Philadelphia after signing a two-year, $8 million contract this summer. He joins a revamped roster featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, with the Sixers scheduled to open their season against the defending champion New York Knicks.