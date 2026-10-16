LeBron James Pulls Off Birthday Surprise for Usher Amid Helicopter Scrutiny

The celebration comes as journalist Pablo Torre investigates James’ reported access to Fanatics aircraft for travel between New York and Philadelphia, though the NBA has announced no investigation and established no wrongdoing.

James struggled to light the windblown candles, then told Usher, “Go ahead [and] make your wish, man,” as the group applauded.

LeBron James surprised Usher with a cake during a golf outing for the singer’s 48th birthday before celebrating with Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.

LeBron James has plenty of people watching his every move these days, but he still made Usher's birthday one to remember. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar surprised the R&B icon with a cake during a golf outing for his 48th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 14, before joining a celebrity-packed celebration with Jay-Z and Kevin Hart. The festivities came as James faces fresh scrutiny over his reported access to a private helicopter through his endorsement deal with Fanatics. According to People, James documented the golf course surprise on Instagram, where the four-time NBA champion took charge of lighting the candles on Usher's cake. Unfortunately, the candles weren't cooperating.

"It's only right," James said as he struggled to light the number 48. Usher eventually lent a hand, shielding the candles from the wind while James tried to light them. Once the flames finally caught, LeBron turned the moment over to the birthday boy. "Go ahead [and] make your wish, man," James told him. Usher closed his eyes, made his wish, and blew out the candles as the group applauded. "Yes sir," James said.

James' team shared the moment on Instagram, teasing additional footage from the outing. "It's only right we celebrate @usher's 48th on the course from @kingjames and the @teamlebron crew!" the caption read. "Happy birthday to a legend and ya'll going to want to be on the lookout for this one on the channel!!" The celebration offered a lighter moment for James, whose move to Philadelphia has generated headlines well beyond basketball. Journalist Pablo Torre recently revealed that he's investigating the NBA superstar's reported helicopter privileges through Fanatics, which have allowed James to travel between New York and Philadelphia as he prepares for his first season with the Sixers. During an appearance on Front Office Sports' Tuned In, Torre said the arrangement has caught the attention of NBA owners.