LeBron James Celebrates Savannah’s 40th: ‘Happy Birthday My Queen!’

LeBron previously emphasized his commitment to their longtime relationship, saying he would “fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever” to preserve it.

His tribute follows Savannah’s comments that people have built careers criticizing LeBron, as well as online debate over her unapologetic love of strip clubs.

LeBron James celebrated Savannah James’ 40th birthday on Instagram, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN” and saying she deserves “ALL THE LOVE & VIBEZ.”

LeBron James has spent more than two decades making headlines. For Savannah James’ 40th birthday, however, he made sure the attention landed squarely on his wife. The NBA legend celebrated Savannah on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, with an emphatic birthday message—and made it abundantly clear that nobody was more ready for the occasion than he was. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN!!! WE ALL ARE READY TO CELEBRATE YOU!! ESPECIALLY ME!” he wrote. “YOU’RE DESERVING OF ALL THE LOVE & VIBEZ YOU’LL RECEIVE TODAY & BEYOND!!”

The accompanying photo matched the energy. LeBron and Savannah are shown hand in hand arriving at an event, with Savannah wearing a fitted black dress with a feathered hem and LeBron beside her in a black suit and sunglasses. He closed the post with “LOVE YOU ♾️ & EVA” and “LET’S GET IT!” The public display of affection comes weeks after Savannah had something considerably less affectionate to say about the people who spend their time dissecting her husband. During a July episode of Everybody’s Crazy, Savannah and co-host April McDaniel discussed the reaction to LeBron’s decision to end his eight-season run with the Los Angeles Lakers. McDaniel brought up the negativity that follows someone of LeBron’s stature, prompting Savannah to point out that criticizing him has become lucrative for some. “It’s crazy,” she said. “People have definitely made careers out of talking about [LeBron].” And Savannah would know something about becoming the subject of the conversation herself.

Earlier this year, she set off a completely different online debate by revealing that she loves going to strip clubs. “I love the strip club, and I don’t understand why people have a problem with it,” Savannah said on the podcast, calling it “one of my favorite leisure activities.” She named Atlanta and Houston among her favorite cities for them and specifically shouted out Area 29 and The Pinkhouse in Houston. That admission brought plenty of commentary, including a jab from Jason Whitlock, who reposted the clip with the words, “Has a daughter.” LeBron stayed out of that particular discourse, but his feelings about Savannah have never exactly been difficult to decipher. When he appeared on Everybody’s Crazy in October 2025, LeBron spoke about what it takes to preserve a relationship that began long before the championships, MVP awards, and global fame.

“If I have to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine,” he said, “I got to keep it.”