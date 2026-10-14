Pablo Torre Investigating LeBron James' Free Helicopter Rides as NBA Owners Raise Questions

No report has established a rules violation, and the NBA has not announced an investigation into the arrangement.

Reports say the free flights fall under James’ long-term Fanatics endorsement deal and would otherwise cost roughly $6,000 to $9,000 each way.

Pablo Torre is examining LeBron James’ reported use of a Fanatics-branded helicopter between Manhattan and Philadelphia after NBA owners raised questions about the perk.

Pablo Torre has his sights on LeBron James, and this time, the questions involve a helicopter. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is investigating reports that the NBA superstar has access to free flights through his endorsement deal with Fanatics, a perk that has apparently caught the attention of league owners as James prepares for his first regular season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Speaking with Front Office Sports' Daniel Roberts on a recent episode of Tuned In, Torre said he’s reviewing the arrangement after reports surfaced that James has been traveling between Manhattan and Philadelphia on a Fanatics-branded helicopter. "We're also getting tips from NBA owners, who are sending me your story, being like, 'What is this?'" Torre told Roberts, describing the arrangement as "something of interest to the league."

The questions center on whether the helicopter access is a lucrative endorsement benefit or something that warrants closer examination under NBA rules. According to TMZ Sports, James' use of Fanatics aircraft falls under his "broad long-term deal" with the company. Similar charter flights between New York and Philadelphia reportedly cost $6,000 to $9,000 each way, making a perk that James apparently doesn't have to pay for separately. Roberts also reported that James' agreement with Fanatics extends beyond his playing career and that a small group of other athletes with major endorsement deals receive similar aviation privileges. Neither report establishes that James or Fanatics violated league rules, and the NBA has not announced an investigation into the arrangement. Torre's interest is particularly notable given his recent reporting history. His podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, won a Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting in May for its investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.