Sports

Pablo Torre Investigating LeBron James' Free Helicopter Rides as NBA Owners Raise Questions

The new 76ers star's Fanatics deal reportedly covers helicopter flights worth up to $9,000 each way, raising questions about the arrangement.

Pablo Torre is Now Barking Up LeBron's Tree Over Free Helicopter Rides
Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for American Society of Magazine Editors | Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Pablo Torre is examining LeBron James’ reported use of a Fanatics-branded helicopter between Manhattan and Philadelphia after NBA owners raised questions about the perk.
  • Reports say the free flights fall under James’ long-term Fanatics endorsement deal and would otherwise cost roughly $6,000 to $9,000 each way.
  • No report has established a rules violation, and the NBA has not announced an investigation into the arrangement.

Pablo Torre has his sights on LeBron James, and this time, the questions involve a helicopter. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is investigating reports that the NBA superstar has access to free flights through his endorsement deal with Fanatics, a perk that has apparently caught the attention of league owners as James prepares for his first regular season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking with Front Office Sports' Daniel Roberts on a recent episode of Tuned In, Torre said he’s reviewing the arrangement after reports surfaced that James has been traveling between Manhattan and Philadelphia on a Fanatics-branded helicopter.

"We're also getting tips from NBA owners, who are sending me your story, being like, 'What is this?'" Torre told Roberts, describing the arrangement as "something of interest to the league."

The questions center on whether the helicopter access is a lucrative endorsement benefit or something that warrants closer examination under NBA rules.

According to TMZ Sports, James' use of Fanatics aircraft falls under his "broad long-term deal" with the company. Similar charter flights between New York and Philadelphia reportedly cost $6,000 to $9,000 each way, making a perk that James apparently doesn't have to pay for separately.

Roberts also reported that James' agreement with Fanatics extends beyond his playing career and that a small group of other athletes with major endorsement deals receive similar aviation privileges.

Neither report establishes that James or Fanatics violated league rules, and the NBA has not announced an investigation into the arrangement.

Torre's interest is particularly notable given his recent reporting history. His podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, won a Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting in May for its investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.

James' helicopter arrangement has already generated controversy, although for entirely different reasons. Earlier reports that the four-time NBA champion planned to split his time between New York and Philadelphia prompted Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to accuse him of disrespecting his new city.

"This guy is so disgusted by the city of Philadelphia that he is commuting in from Manhattan? Are you serious?" Portnoy said during an episode of Stock Up, Stock Down, eventually calling the arrangement "the biggest spit in the face to any city I've ever seen."

The scrutiny comes as James begins a new chapter after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 41-year-old signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Philadelphia this summer, joining a revamped roster featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Jaylen Brown.

He made his Sixers preseason debut against the Brooklyn Nets and is scheduled to open the regular season against the defending champion New York Knicks.

Related Stories

Tyrese Maxey #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during practice on October 3, 2026 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE
Sports

'Uncle' LeBron Babysat Tyrese Maxey's Infant Daughter During Scrimmage

Marvel is going to have an amazing story for her future classmates.

Shawn Setaro9 days ago
Dave Portnoy Slams LeBron James Move to Philly: 'A Spit in the Face'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Rips LeBron James Over Reported NYC Commute to Philly: ‘A Spit in the Face’

Portnoy rips LeBron over rumored Manhattan commute, questioning how a part-time New Yorker can sell himself as Philly’s new franchise savior.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Tim Tebow 'Pauses' Relationship with Christian Charity Following Pablo Torre Investigation
Sports

Tim Tebow Backs Away from Christian Group After Pablo Torre Exposé

Pablo Torre’s investigation raised questions about how Life Surge used celebrity speakers and religious messaging to pitch expensive investing courses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureWho Is Shane Gillis and Why Are People Always Angry With Him?
2
Pop CultureThe 20 Best Horror Movies From The Past 20 Years, Ranked
3
StyleIsaac Pelayo and Shepard Fairey Bring 'GIGANTE' Collaboration to Streetwear With New Collection
4
MusicA$AP Rocky on ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Disc 2 and the State of Rap: “Technically I’m Somewhat Responsible”
5
Pop Culture'Crystal Lake,' Starring Linda Cardellini, Is the Highest-Rated 'Friday the 13th' Franchise Entry
6
SneakersFirst Look at the 'Super Freak' Air Jordan 9

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App