Pat McAfee Called Out After Refering to Caitlin Clark as That ‘White B*tch for the Indiana Team’

Pat McAfee is facing criticism after he referred to Caitlin Clark as a "white bitch" during a bizarre rant on his eponymous ESPN show.
During the most recent installment of The Pat McAfee Show, the host kicked off the show with his perspective on how the media has approached the rising popularity of the WNBA.
"What the WNBA currently has is what we would like to describe as a 'cash cow.' There is a superstar," he said. "We are not saying that the players on the court need to act any differently. Athletes are going to do what the athletes are going to do in any sport. I think we are all learning that the WNBA, that's old-school football."
McAfee then launched into his take on Clark specifically. "Just call it for what it is. There's one white bitch from the Indiana team who is a superstar," he continued. "Is it because she stayed in Iowa, put an entire state on her back, took a program from nothing to a multiple-year success story? Is it because she would go on to break the entire points records in the history of the NCAA?"
McAfee's words come after Clark faced off against her former college hoops rival Angel Reese on Saturday. During the game, Sky player Chennedy Carter delivered a hard foul on Clark, with Reese seen celebrating on the bench.
"Is there a chance that people just enjoy watching her play basketball because of how electrifying she is? What she did, what she stood for, how she went about going what she went for? Maybe," McAfee said on Monday. "But instead, we have to hear people say that we all like her because she is white. She is only popular because the rest of rookie class is doing what they are doing. Well, that's a bunch of bullshit."
McAfee suggested that the WNBA and its referees are trying to "screw her over at every single turn," and they should cut it out because Clark is "special" and WNBA fans should consider themselves "lucky" she's playing for the Indiana Fever.
Shortly after the moment started circulating on social media, many called out McAfee for his comments, including acclaimed journalist Jemele Hill, who tweeted, "Referring to Caitlin Clark as 'the white bitch for Indiana.' That’s beyond being too comfortable. Just totally unacceptable."
McAfee's comments come amid a bubbling rivalry between Clark and Chicago Sky player Angel Reese, who recently garnered mixed reactions after she cheered when Clark got knocked to the ground by Chennedy Carter during the game against Indiana on Saturday, June 1. In a post-game interview, Carter said, "I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions."
A lot of men in sports have had trouble knowing how to cover the growing popularity of the WNBA, including Antonio Brown who directly targeted Clark in a series of creepy posts on social media.