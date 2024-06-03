Pat McAfee Called Out After Refering to Caitlin Clark as That ‘White B*tch for the Indiana Team’

Pat McAfee is facing criticism after he referred to Caitlin Clark as a "white bitch" during a bizarre rant on his eponymous ESPN show.

During the most recent installment of The Pat McAfee Show, the host kicked off the show with his perspective on how the media has approached the rising popularity of the WNBA.

"What the WNBA currently has is what we would like to describe as a 'cash cow.' There is a superstar," he said. "We are not saying that the players on the court need to act any differently. Athletes are going to do what the athletes are going to do in any sport. I think we are all learning that the WNBA, that's old-school football."

McAfee then launched into his take on Clark specifically. "Just call it for what it is. There's one white bitch from the Indiana team who is a superstar," he continued. "Is it because she stayed in Iowa, put an entire state on her back, took a program from nothing to a multiple-year success story? Is it because she would go on to break the entire points records in the history of the NCAA?"

McAfee's words come after Clark faced off against her former college hoops rival Angel Reese on Saturday. During the game, Sky player Chennedy Carter delivered a hard foul on Clark, with Reese seen celebrating on the bench.