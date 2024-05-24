Angel Reese Responds to Charles Barkley Saying WNBA Players Should Stop Giving Caitlin Clark a Hard Time

Angel Reese had some words for Caitlin Clark and Charles Barkley after the latter claimed other WNBA players should stop being "petty" and thank Clark for getting the league private charter flights, visibility, and more.

Earlier this week, Sir Charles called out various WNBA players for allegedly giving Clark a hard time on the court. According to Barkley, the women in the league should thank Clark for all the changes that have been implemented instead of giving her a hard time.

Barkley's statement and all the press regarding Clark may have rubbed Reese the wrong way. She hopped on her X page and shared a since-deleted response after her Chicago Sky team handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the season. Reese poured in 13 points, nine rebounds, and one assist.

According to Reese, teams need more than just one player on a "charter flight" to be successful. "And that's on getting a win in a packed out [arena], not just cause of one player on our charter flight," she tweeted.