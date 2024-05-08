Antonio Brown Attempts to Win Over Caitlin Clark With Heartfelt Message: ‘We Love You, There’s No Drama Here’

Antonio Brown is extending an olive branch to Caitlin Clark after weeks of making fun of her on social media.

On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champion appeared on Fearless with Jason Whitlock and was asked if he had any words for Clark. Instead of the usual wisecracks, Brown took a more somber approach and praised the star athlete. According to Brown, all the insults were nothing but "fun and games," and he would love to interview her on his CTESPN platform.

"Caitlin Clark, we love you," Brown said. "There's no drama here. I'm excited about what you gonna do for women's basketball. You are an amazing player. I love to watch your game, and you bring a lot of excitement and energy. CTESPN will love to have you talk, express what you deal with, your traumas, your adversities, how you continue to be great."