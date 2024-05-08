Antonio Brown Attempts to Win Over Caitlin Clark With Heartfelt Message: ‘We Love You, There’s No Drama Here’

Antonio Brown is extending an olive branch to Caitlin Clark after weeks of making fun of her on social media.
On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champion appeared on Fearless with Jason Whitlock and was asked if he had any words for Clark. Instead of the usual wisecracks, Brown took a more somber approach and praised the star athlete. According to Brown, all the insults were nothing but "fun and games," and he would love to interview her on his CTESPN platform.
"Caitlin Clark, we love you," Brown said. "There's no drama here. I'm excited about what you gonna do for women's basketball. You are an amazing player. I love to watch your game, and you bring a lot of excitement and energy. CTESPN will love to have you talk, express what you deal with, your traumas, your adversities, how you continue to be great."
He continued, "From people like me in the media bringing awareness to you, maybe the wrong or the right, but it's all in positivity. It's all fun and games. Continue to be great and continue to focus on being the best athlete you want to be. Continue to lead women's sports, pioneering it the way you want to pioneer it. I have a daughter that looks up to you and everything you guys are doing, so shoutout to you Caitlin Clark."
Brown's comment comes after Clark blocked him on social media last month after he continued dissing her. The former football player had made a comment about the way Clark grooms herself, and that appeared to be the last straw as she pulled the plug on him following her.
Brown shared the news on his page by writing, "Cracker of the Day #CTESPN Blocked by Cousin It 💈."