LeBron James Says Bronny ‘Doesn’t Give a F*ck’ About Critics

LeBron James has suggested that his son Bronny James isn't paying any attention to his critics after he signed to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft.

In an interview with ESPN, LeBron spoke about making history as the first father-son duo on the same team in the league's history and Bronny facing some of the same criticism he did when he started his NBA career. "I don't know if people really understand Bronny," he shared. "He doesn't care. I actually cared a little bit when I came in, I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. ... Bronny, he doesn't give a fuck."

Bronny's signing to the Lakers has garnered a lot of attention, not just because it's the first time a father and son have played on the same team but because there's been accusations of nepotism.

"He does not care about nobody. He doesn't even listen to that stuff," LeBron continued. "He's like the coolest. He's like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something. Bronny does not care. ... Everything that's being said about him, he really does not care."