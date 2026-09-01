DJ Envy Questions Why Black Icons Don’t Have Airports Named After Them

DJ Envy pondered on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club why iconic Black musicians have not had airports named after them following their death, similar to Dolly Parton.
“I’m not comparing ‘cause I do think that’s dope, but I also wonder, how difficult it is to do that because when our heroes die, why don’t they say the same thing?” Envy asked at the 22:33 mark.
The Breakfast Club co-host suggested names (and sometimes attached airports), like Michael Jackson, Prince in Minnesota and Whitney Houston in Newark, who could be deserving of such an honor.
“I just wonder why we don’t see that with our celebs,” he added.
The truth is, there are airports named after African American celebrities and notable figures, including Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Friday (Aug. 28) that his office has partnered with the Nashville International Airport to proclaim their “intent” to rename BNA in honor of Dolly, just days after her death at the age of 80.
“Gov. Lee spoke with Dolly’s team about the proposal this week,” the news release reads. “Her team expressed their appreciation for the extraordinary outpouring of support to honor Dolly and said they are touched by the idea and open to continuing the conversation.”
“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Lee said. “At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter.”
A Change.org petition was launched in Jan. 2025, requesting a name change to the Dolly Parton International Airport to honor the singer who was born east of Knoxville, but ultimately made Nashville her home.
Parton reacted to the petition at the time, saying she was “flattered” but that she assumed it was “just a joke.”
“But it’s a nice compliment and I appreciate it,” she concluded.
The petition got renewed attention following the singer’s death.