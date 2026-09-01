Music

DJ Envy Questions Why Black Icons Don’t Have Airports Named After Them

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Nashville International Airport announced their intent to rename BNA in honor of the late country music legend.

Split image of DJ Envy and Dolly Parton.
Marcus Ingram/Getty for ESSENCE; Jason Kempin/Getty

DJ Envy pondered on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club why iconic Black musicians have not had airports named after them following their death, similar to Dolly Parton.

“I’m not comparing ‘cause I do think that’s dope, but I also wonder, how difficult it is to do that because when our heroes die, why don’t they say the same thing?” Envy asked at the 22:33 mark.

The Breakfast Club co-host suggested names (and sometimes attached airports), like Michael Jackson, Prince in Minnesota and Whitney Houston in Newark, who could be deserving of such an honor.

“I just wonder why we don’t see that with our celebs,” he added.

The truth is, there are airports named after African American celebrities and notable figures, including Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Friday (Aug. 28) that his office has partnered with the Nashville International Airport to proclaim their “intent” to rename BNA in honor of Dolly, just days after her death at the age of 80.

“Gov. Lee spoke with Dolly’s team about the proposal this week,” the news release reads. “Her team expressed their appreciation for the extraordinary outpouring of support to honor Dolly and said they are touched by the idea and open to continuing the conversation.”

“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Lee said. “At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter.”

A Change.org petition was launched in Jan. 2025, requesting a name change to the Dolly Parton International Airport to honor the singer who was born east of Knoxville, but ultimately made Nashville her home.

Parton reacted to the petition at the time, saying she was “flattered” but that she assumed it was “just a joke.”

“But it’s a nice compliment and I appreciate it,” she concluded.

The petition got renewed attention following the singer’s death.

Related Stories

A Nashville Airport is About to be Named After Dolly Parton
Music

Dolly Parton Could Have Nashville’s Airport Named After Her

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wants BNA to honor the late country icon, but a September meeting will determine what happens next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Dolly Parton Opens New Truck Stop Attraction in Tennessee Amid Growing Health Concerns
Music

Dolly Parton Cuts Ribbon on Tennessee Travel Stop After Canceling Las Vegas Residency

Fans pack Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop to glimpse the country icon as she jokes through canceled Vegas shows and ongoing medical treatments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago
Split image. Left: Beyoncé in a black hat and jacket. Center: Dolly Parton in a white outfit. Right: Eminem in a black jacket and cap.
Music

Beyoncé and Eminem Pay Tribute to Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Posts

Beyoncé and Eminem join the many voices paying tribute to the country music icon, who died on Tuesday at age 80.

Alex Ocho15 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App