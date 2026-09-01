DJ Envy Questions Why Black Icons Don’t Have Airports Named After Them

DJ Envy pondered on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club why iconic Black musicians have not had airports named after them following their death, similar to Dolly Parton.

“I’m not comparing ‘cause I do think that’s dope, but I also wonder, how difficult it is to do that because when our heroes die, why don’t they say the same thing?” Envy asked at the 22:33 mark.

The Breakfast Club co-host suggested names (and sometimes attached airports), like Michael Jackson, Prince in Minnesota and Whitney Houston in Newark, who could be deserving of such an honor.

“I just wonder why we don’t see that with our celebs,” he added.

The truth is, there are airports named after African American celebrities and notable figures, including Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.